Oct. 27 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Hotheaded, yes. So hotheaded that he can’t remember what he said when having a tantrum, maybe. Dan Foreman has on numerous occasions demonstrated his inability to listen to any point of view other than his own. However at a public forum, to swear and yell at at another candidate to “Go back where you came from,” is beyond the pale, especially when the target of the comment is a member of the Nez Perce tribe, and Foreman is from Illinois.

Despite confirmation of these behaviors from numerous witnesses, the Republican Party denies it happened and at the same time says it was a “setup.” Perhaps Trish Carter-Goodheart knew that calmly expressing her opinion would upset Foreman and cause him to walk out.

We need representatives who can listen to and consider differing points of view, even when they hold strong personal beliefs.

It is time to take the choice of candidates away from the party elites and give all voters a chance to pick candidates who will represent most of us, not just the extremes. Proposition 1 will bring an open primary, in which all voters will have a choice. The top four candidates will go on the general election. Each party can choose which of these candidates they want to support and funnel money to. Each voter will get to choose who best represents them.

The primaries are paid for by all taxpayers. All voters should get to vote in them. Please vote yes on Proposition 1.

Robert S. Johnson

Moscow

Voter suppression law?

It is a sad situation, but the new Idaho voting law is preventing my brother and other disabled people from exercising their right to vote. Because he is bedridden, new to Idaho and cannot appear at a department of motor vehicles office to have his photo taken, he cannot obtain an Idaho photo ID to register to vote.

I spoke with Rep. Brandon Mitchell, District 6, who co-sponsored the bill that became law this year, and he assured me the DMV would make “house calls” in situations like this. I checked with Lewiston DMV, Boise DMV and Idaho Transportation Department. I even spoke with the office of the Secretary of State, and it was confirmed; disabled people who can’t physically get to a DMV office cannot obtain an ID and subsequently cannot register to vote. Evidently our legislators either didn’t think about this issue when passing this law, or didn’t care.

Fast-forward two weeks. I refused to accept that my brother, who lives in a care facility, was being denied his right to vote because of a poorly-implemented law. My brother, with my intervention, was able to meet all the requirements to obtain a photo ID. It was not an easy process ... .

Just because a person is immobile doesn’t make them any less an American citizen. All citizens deserve the opportunity to vote without having to spend days on the phone, navigating a process whereby disabled or homebound individuals can fulfill the requirements in a voting law.

Carol Fletcher

Lewiston

Definitely know the issues

Responding to Jean Nodacker’s letter (Tribune Oct. 9) where she admonished us to,”know the issues and the candidates,” she may want to heed her own advice.

Her choice for president is a convicted felon, grifter, philanderer, tax-evader and serial liar. His opponent is a former district attorney, former state attorney general, former U.S. senator and current U.S. vice president. Her main policy goal is to create an opportunity economy where all Americans can thrive. Vice President Kamala Harris is clearly the better choice.

Regarding Proposition 1, Ms. Nodacker listed six reasons why she will be voting no on the ballot measure. Every single reason is incorrect.

Perhaps she, as well as other misinformed voters, would benefit from visiting yesforopenprimaries.com to get the facts on this very important issue.

Janice Inghram

Grangeville

Vote no on I-2109

I am writing to express my concerns regarding Initiative 2109 which seeks to repeal Washington’s capital gains tax.

While I understand the perspectives of those in favor, I believe this change could have significant implications for the broader community.

As a concerned parent with young children, I believe this initiative would undermine critical funding for essential services that benefit the future of Washington state, particularly children benefiting from Early Childhood care and education.

The capital gains tax affects only the wealthiest 0.2% of Washingtonians — those with stock profits exceeding $250,000. It generated nearly $900 million in 2023 alone, funding crucial programs like early childhood education, childcare, and public schools. Repealing this tax would significantly reduce funding for these services, creating a void that will disproportionately impact families who rely on affordable childcare and quality public education.

In an era of increasing inequality, it is critical that we invest in services that create opportunities for everyone.

I urge readers to consider voting no to I-2109 to ensure that we continue funding programs that help build a more equitable future for all.

Chidobe Ugwu

Pullman

Vote for Brozik as judge

I endorse Jenna Brozik as the next Whitman County Superior Court judge.

I’m an associate attorney at Prinz & Brozik Law Offices, and I have worked for Jenna for the last seven years, primarily working in Whitman County Superior Court. I’ve been practicing law since 2015. I’ve practiced law in front of judges in more than five counties in Washington and three counties in Idaho. I have worked mostly as a private attorney. However, I have also worked as a criminal public defender both in Whitman County and in Nez Perce County.

One of the things that I found unique about Jenna is she has maintained her passion and optimism that all law students start out with. Jenna has been able to maintain her zeal and passion for helping people and she stays true to her moral convictions at the same time.

She has extensive trial experience in all areas of the law. Her wealth of experience sets her apart from the other candidate in this race.

Jenna’s wide-ranging experience and love of learning will be essential in a jurisdiction like ours here in Whitman County where every single case in the county, other than small claims and misdemeanors, will be her sole responsibility.

I wholeheartedly and unreservedly recommend voting Jenna Brozik our new Superior Court judge. The Superior Court judge makes decisions every day that can change people’s lives forever and I would only trust such important decisions to someone who cares deeply about the people in her courtroom.

Paul Hanes

Pullman

Missing the fact check

Two words Donald Trump and JD Vance shrink from in their daily smear campaign of America: fact check.

They boast about the thousands of immigrants flooding the country with drugs, murder, rape and pillaging along the way. If that’s the case, why have the actual numbers allowed temporary asylum from violence in their home country dropped by limiting numbers and the rest returned to their home countries?

The FBI just released data collected from more than 14,000 police agencies across America for the first six months of 2024 showing crimes of murder down 23%, rapes down 18% and violent crimes down 10%. The actual spike in emigration had occurred during the height of the pandemic and it was Trump’s job as president to protect the country.

These dopes, along with other “so-called Republicans,” are trashing America in the hopes they will win. Currently, there are no real Republicans left in the party. Several good, qualified Republicans have left because they see that it has become a party of Trump and the screamers rant and rave the idiotic ramblings of a liar and felon who cannot speak anymore in actual cognitive sentences.

In case you haven’t surmised the status of his “campaign,” Trump has already accepted his loss of the 2024 election by putting efforts into disrupting the outcome of a safe and fair election. He’s approved the same individuals’ tactics of failed court challenges, eventual riots. As a veteran, I know I’m not the sucker. Trump is the loser.

Mike Petrusky

Clarkston

A list of values

Recently Glenn Beck interviewed Max Lucado, Christian author encouraging Christians to vote for president. Beck asked Lucado, “What if you don’t like either candidate?” Max said to make a list of your values and beliefs, then see which candidate best meets them. I decided to follow his advice. Here’s what I wrote:

Big government is best. Security is more important than freedom. Should always trust Democrat party governance. Censor those who disagree and jail those that spread mis/disinformation.

Anyone can enter the U.S. at any time. The fentanyl, human trafficking, terrorists and criminal element entering are just collateral damage in the effort to get more Democrat voters.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are more important than merit. Don’t care that pilots and doctors aren’t the best.

I’m all for gender-affirming care. The government and 8-year-olds know what is best for their futures, not the parents. It is discrimination to not let trans females (biological males) play in women’s sports and not share bathrooms and locker rooms with biological females.

My body, my choice. Abortion on demand any time up to birth. If a baby somehow survives — still my choice. We’ll just wrap it up and put it all alone on a cold metal tray. I’ll feel no guilt that my child never feels the love of a human touch. I’ll just walk away as its desperate feeble cries of hunger and loneliness slowly fade until death’s cold grip takes hold.