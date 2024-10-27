Oct. 27 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

In 1954, when I was a senior at the University of Idaho, I watched our Vandals beat Washington State 10-0. It was Idaho’s first win over WSC in 29 years. We tore down the goal posts and took our little piece back to Moscow where the Idaho president announced because of the victory there would be no school on Monday. The Oct. 6 Tribune showed Vanderbilt fans tearing down the goal posts after defeating Alabama 40-35.

The third picture is of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen shouting after he got the save in the ninth inning in the Dodgers’ 7-5 win over San Diego in game one of the National League Division Series. His wife Kati gave birth to their fourth child a day later in Walla Walla, where she is the assistant coach for the Walla Walla Community College women’s basketball team. The team’s head coach is Bobbi (Tatko) Hazeltine from Craigmont, where our daughter Jolyn played basketball with Bobbi in 1976 for the Highland Huskies. Bobbi and her husband were in L.A. to see Treinen’s save. He also got the save in the final game ... .

Dick Riggs

Lewiston