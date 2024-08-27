Oct. 27 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

List is ambiguous

In his Oct. 13 tirade against Sen. Dan Foreman, self-appointed “judge” Marty “Get the Shot” Trillhaase listed 13 grievous sins Foreman committed that warrant exiling him to Great Britain. No real judge, no jury — just Trillhaase pronouncing sentence.

While to any level-headed soul, Trillhaase’ judgment may seem extreme, to him it’s standard: Anyone who fails to toe the line established by the powers-that-be (Bill Gates, George Soros, Barack Obama/Joe Biden) is guilty of a gaggle of felonies. Their practice? Show us the man, we’ll find the crime.

Checking FamilySearch.org for Trillhaase revealed that Germany has more Trillhaases than other countries.

Now to brass tacks. Trillhaase listed 13 categories of people that Foreman “doesn’t like.” His list is fraught with double-jointed ambiguity such as the claim that Foreman dislikes “public school students.” This is a typical Trillhaase red herring; Foreman dislikes the way public schools are operated; he does not dislike the students themselves. The claim is bogus.

On his list of Foreman’s 13 violations of Trillhaase’ fundamental principles, only No. 10 and No. 13 have even the slightest validity.

One need not wait for Nov. 5; vote to deport Trillhaase to Germany by emailing the Tribune now. If Germany denies him entry, send him to Chicago.

Bridger Barnett

Clarkston

Voting for respect

I’m truly excited to vote for respect and decency this November. It has been sorely lacking in Idaho politics for years. I will not be voting for anyone who believes that they should control any decisions regarding my body nor my family. That is undemocratic, unconstitutional and just plain wrong.

Bans and laws against women making personal decisions regarding their own bodies is not respectful, it is controlling. And Idaho women are dying because of such legislation.

School vouchers demanding public monies for private schools is not respectful or constitutional, it is controlling.

Denying access to library materials is not respectful or constitutional, it is controlling.

Denying medical treatment for transgender individuals is not respectful, it is controlling.

Denying voting rights in a primary by one particular party is not respectful, it is controlling.

I will be voting for candidates who respect the people in their communities, respect their personal decisions, respect their family decisions and respect our constitution. I will not be voting for any candidate who demands that their personal beliefs should control me or others.

Join me and vote for leaders who respect all of us.

Heather Stout

Moscow

Donald Trump’s words

In his campaign for president in 2016, candidate Donald Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any votes.”

He has not shot anyone, anywhere. Because of his denying the seriousness of the coronavirus, skepticism of science, mismanagement (by not encouraging wearing masks, to avoid gathering in large crowds and being vaccinated) 1,000,000 died. No shots were fired.

The opioid epidemic killed more than 560,000. The inadequate oversight of the Food and Drug Administration, pharmaceutical companies and some medical professionals have contributed to the fatalities. The current death rate is eight times higher than in 1999.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid prescribed for pain relief. In 2022, this drug killed 73,838 Americans. In 2024, the 45th president killed a bipartisan immigration bill that included $424.5 million to reduce the illegal import of opioids into the U.S. Again, no shots were fired.

The coronavirus and opioid epidemics took the lives of thousands. Each is a clear example of who Donald Trump cared about. I do not think he cares for me but only cares for himself. He did not shoot the thousands rendered voiceless by death, but no lies can stem the river of tears from those who have lost loved ones because of his failure.

Please be reminded it is the ballot box not the cartridge box that has kept us safe for 248 years. Vote.