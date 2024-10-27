Oct. 29 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump’s policies help

I voted for a convicted felon, rapist, liar, misogynist, crook, facist and a want-to-be dictator. I felt it’s better to vote for the one I know than the one I don’t.

His policies help me, not destroy me. I just have to look at California to see our future.

Donald Trump every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Bennie Tafoya

Lewiston