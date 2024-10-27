Oct. 29 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump’s policies help
I voted for a convicted felon, rapist, liar, misogynist, crook, facist and a want-to-be dictator. I felt it’s better to vote for the one I know than the one I don’t.
His policies help me, not destroy me. I just have to look at California to see our future.
Donald Trump every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
Bennie Tafoya
Lewiston
They back public ed
There are three excellent candidates running for office this November. Rep. Lori McCann, Julia Parker and Kathy Dawes are big supporters of public education. As a public school teacher of almost three decades, education is clearly one of my major concerns in election season.
Rep. McCann has been a staunch supporter of public schools, many times at odds with her far-right colleagues. She has worked behind the scenes in the Idaho Legislature to advocate for our schools and has consistently had the endorsement of both the Moscow Education Association and the Idaho Education Association. She will continue to be sure that our tax dollars are distributed with accountability to public schools, rather than without accountability to private schools (in whatever form is suggested next).
If you are a product of public schools, or have children in schools, or just care about public schools like me, please vote for Lori McCann, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker on Nov. 5.
Cyndi Faircloth
Moscow