OpinionOctober 30, 2024

Oct. 30 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Against censorship

Before we were writers, we were readers. The books we read as children in libraries and classrooms inspired our creativity. Today, we ask our neighbors in Idaho legislative District 6 to stand up for the right to read freely.

Censorship is a reality in Idaho. The Legislature passed House Bill 710 in 2024, which has already hurt communities across the state by forcing libraries to take action out of fear rather than in their community’s best interest. It’s been especially harmful to rural libraries.

Families must be able to choose books without government intrusion. Moving, restricting or banning books and intimidating librarians takes away this freedom.

The majority of Idahoans trusts librarians to choose books, according to a recent Boise State University survey. Librarians are equipped to build collections for children and teens that represent humanity, including stories of LGBTQ+ people and people of color.

We urge District 6 voters to know where Idaho legislative candidates stand.

Democratic candidates Julia Parker, Trish Carter-Goodheart and Kathy Dawes support the freedom to read. Republican incumbent Rep. Lori McCann has as well, and voted against HB 710.

However, Republican incumbents Sen. Dan Foreman and Rep. Brandon Mitchell voted in favor of HB 710.

This election, we can work together to protect the freedom to read — for young future authors and all Idaho children.

(Disclosure: Tara Roberts has worked as a freelance copy editor for Kathy Dawes for Idaho. Dawes was not involved in writing this letter.)

Eija Sumner

Moscow

Tara Karr Roberts

Moscow

Twelve other people signed this letter.

