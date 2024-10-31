Oct. 31 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Ferguson

Bob Ferguson is the obvious choice to lead Washington. I knew this when I had the good fortune to meet him at a house party in Pullman more than a year and a half ago.

I was instantly impressed with his candidness, approachability and record as attorney general. He takes no political action committee money, looks for solutions that benefit citizens and is very sharp and thoughtful when answering questions that could have easily been framed with the popular “Democrats’ solution.”

It’s very refreshing in politics to find all these qualities in one person. Please check out his website, bobferguson.com, and you’ll agree he will be an outstanding choice.

Katherine Keener

Palouse