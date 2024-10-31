Oct. 31 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Ferguson
Bob Ferguson is the obvious choice to lead Washington. I knew this when I had the good fortune to meet him at a house party in Pullman more than a year and a half ago.
I was instantly impressed with his candidness, approachability and record as attorney general. He takes no political action committee money, looks for solutions that benefit citizens and is very sharp and thoughtful when answering questions that could have easily been framed with the popular “Democrats’ solution.”
It’s very refreshing in politics to find all these qualities in one person. Please check out his website, bobferguson.com, and you’ll agree he will be an outstanding choice.
Katherine Keener
Palouse
A voice for all
On behalf of the Idaho Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus, I heartily endorse Bill Farmer for the District 7 Senate seat.
Bill has dedicated his life to serving the state of Idaho. He has made rural Idaho his home for more than 30 years as he raised his family and understands the many challenges of our unique economy and communities. He worked in adult and correctional education for more than 43 years. He is a voice for the many aspects of our society.
Idaho is at a turning point. There are many competing interests and concerns for managing growth, maintaining our rural roots, as well as being a voice for all interests in District 7. The demand for services and resources in the district is growing. Our communities need someone with a passion for the district and not special interests’ groups. Bill will work to make our communities safe, our public schools excellent and our government services effective.
Bill’s the perfect guy for the job. He’s kind, passionate and has the heart of a servant leader. He can work within the legislative stricture and be a voice for all of District 7. Vote for Bill Farmer for District 7 Senate.
Sally J. Toone
Gooding, Idaho