Nov. 3 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

There’s so much political posturing in these last few days of the election cycle. One race stands out in District 6. Vote Julia Parker for Idaho state senator.

Why, you ask? The answers are numerous. Her opponent, Sen. Dan Foreman, voted against every education bill presented during the last legislative session. Julia defends public education, is endorsed by local educators, and advocates additional mental and behavioral health resources in our schools.

In her role as a Moscow City Council member, Julia has modeled a thoughtful, considered approach to issues. She asks questions, has a willingness to learn and an ability to negotiate and compromise when necessary. These are not skill sets the far right supports in a candidate but are certainly behaviors most Idahoans prefer.

Julia’s calm and gracious temperament is a stark contrast to her opponent’s conduct. There are plenty of instances on the record when Dan Foreman demonstrated abusive behaviors toward constituents and other candidates. Julia respects difference and seeks to learn from rather than belittle others.

Most importantly, Julia desires to serve her constituents. Her opponent desires power and is only interested in conforming to extremist party positions. Julia listens to voters and supports common goals rather than narrow agendas.

Cast your vote for Julia Parker for our District 6 Senate seat. Julia thinks critically about what’s best for Idaho, not what the extremist Republican Party platform dictates. Electing Julia will ensure civility and advocacy for the well-being of Idaho citizens.

Denise Thomson

Moscow