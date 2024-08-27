Nov. 3 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

A life of community service

Pete Gertonson has lived a life of service to this community, and to Idaho. First in the Idaho National Guard and for many years as a U.S. Postal carrier, where he also became a conflict facilitator, trained to diffuse and resolve disputes, skills he often uses as he works with a variety of groups and people throughout the county as chairperson of Nez Perce County’s Democratic Committee. He works with many groups finding common ground on which to build a consensus to ensure projects for the common good can be achieved.

Pete’s activism has changed many lives for the better in our county. His public service record speaks to his genuine caring and concern for this county and its residents. His volunteerism includes the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley, Kiwanis, Toastmasters and reading to elementary school children. His support and service to many community activities are testament to his desire to help make Nez Perce County a better place to live for all of us.

Pete has first-hand knowledge of infrastructure and how important it is to maintain through his long tenure as Waha Glen Water District operator. He intends to expand on this expertise for the benefit of our county. He will hold county officials accountable to providing residents with an efficient and cost-effective infrastructure.

I know that Pete will be working every day for the people of Nez Perce County, putting their interests first, as he has always done.

Helen S. Hawley

Lewiston

Vote for Tom Hearn

I have known Tom Hearn for more than 40 years and have found him to be a great friend, a devoted Christian and a scrupulously honest person. I am honored to strongly endorse Tom as he is seeking to join the Idaho Legislature as a senator from District 2.

Tom Hearn has a master’s degree in clinical social work and his career was devoted to mental health counseling. He has volunteered on a variety of local boards and committees and he was appointed to several statewide boards and task forces by two different Idaho attorneys general and three different Idaho governors

Tom Hearn was elected to the Coeur d’Alene School Board in 2013 and the Kootenai School Board after moving to District 2 several years ago. His involvement in these boards demonstrates his ability to work with others to accomplish common goals. Tom’s knowledge of rural Idaho issues and ability to listen to concerns of all constituents to reach common goals sets him apart from his opponent. He believes strongly in a government that helps all its constituents, without regard to partisan politics.

If you are tired of partisan chaos, it’s time to elect a person who will advocate for you in the state Legislature. Tom Hearn is a clear choice for Idaho state senator for District 2 and I strongly urge you to join me in electing him.

John Schwandt

Coeur dAlene

McCann defies stereotypes

Idaho State Rep. Lori McCann and I met under unusual circumstances in 2018. We’d been asked to fine-tune the obituary of a mutual friend who’d led a wide-ranging, influential life, privately and publicly, as an elected official and educator. Our task was to distill the breadth of her story, respecting her gravitas, showcasing her interests, enumerating accomplishments and reaching people whose lives she touched, whether they’d realized it or not. Why am I telling you this?

McCann is running for reelection in legislative District 6. Skills required to do that job well overlap skills I observed when we collaborated in 2018: sensitivity to needs of others; ability to make complex ideas digestible; capacity to differentiate between substance and fluff; and awareness of how people help each other every day, irrespective of politics. I mention that last bit because Lori’s a Republican and our friend was an outspoken, liberal Democrat. No matter. They were friends and colleagues who believed strongly in democracy; “democrats” with a small d, as our late friend regularly reminded us.

At a time when political stereotyping is de rigueur, Lori’s not hobbled by partisanship. She’s a moderate Republican, with independent tendencies. She cares about issues, the human condition and how she can help. She sees what we have in common. Good legislators should do that.

Lori’s collegial and responsive. She’s doing good work in Boise. District 6 has a reputation defying stereotypes and supporting candidates based on character and issues more than party. Let’s re-elect Lori McCann.

Nancy Chaney

Moscow

Vote yes on Prop 1

It has come to the public’s attention that anti-Proposition 1 signs have been posted, urging Idahoans to vote against the proposition. The signs are sponsored by the Republican State Central Committee and feature a reproduction of the Idaho state flag, which depicts the state seal and the state of Idaho rocker.

Please note: Inquiries were made to the Secretary of State’s office regarding the legality of the signs. They explained that the signs are legal only because they depict the entire flag, not just the seal. The office also assured the public that they do not endorse candidates, political parties or political issues. The department is nonpartisan.

Don’t be fooled by the Republic Central Committee’s desperate effort to dissuade voters from supporting the constitutional rights of 270,000 independent Idaho voters. The pro-Proposition 1 supporters have not, do not and never will resort to such deception.

So ask yourself: Are you on the side of trickery or truth? Proposition 1 is on the side of truth, so please vote yes on Proposition 1 on Tuesday. Thank you.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Elect Kathy Dawes

The upcoming election between Kathy Dawes and Brandon Mitchell is one that shouldn’t require much research to differentiate their positions on issues central to Idahoans.

One does not have to do an internet deep dive to learn about the lack of kindness Brandon Mitchell holds. He has repeatedly failed to respond to inquiries from constituents, has an atrocious voting record and consistently panders to the interest of the far right of the Republican Party. He fails to meet the needs of Idahoans with respect to schools, the safety of families and matters of public health.

Meanwhile, anyone who researches Kathy and her campaign platform will immediately find her to be welcoming and inviting, committed to public health and safety as well as individual choice, and deeply passionate about supporting K-12 public education and higher ed. Her former career as a teacher and her authentic compassion make her a remarkable representative and advocate.

For these reasons among many others, please join me in electing Kathy Dawes for the Idaho House of Representatives 6B seat.

Sage McCetich

Moscow

Asotin County questions

I read about the candidates for Asotin County commissioner, so I have a simple question: What is your intent to lower taxes for the residents? I have not heard one word about this and, as usual, when one levy is paid off, then it won’t cost any more so keep supporting levies.

I do believe both men are good but it’s time to think about our taxes. Can Dennis Lenz honestly say he won’t support every school levy? Can Brian Shinn explain why the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center doesn’t pay for itself and why it’s been refinanced three time?

And last but not least, can either one explain why, when the jail was voted on, they did not know the size, cost or location and were prepared to get it done? Or why the cost is far over voter cost and it’s been five years that the police use of the jail is full for an excuse not to make arrest?

I think I read where it is up to the commissioners to furnish the jail which should have been done five years ago, had they been prepared.

I would like a write-in candidate to run openly. They would get my vote. Simply run, saying they are going to look out for the taxpayers.

Jim Griffin

Clarkston

Law doesn’t ban books

It continues to amaze me how many people that believe the misinformation that House Bill 710 bans books or Republicans are “book burners.” The title of this law is Children’s School and Library Protection Act. Common sense tells us to protect our children from behaviors that are harmful to their development such as alcohol use, drug use, pornography and sexual exploitation.

Idaho Code Title 18, Chapter 15 “Children and Vulnerable Adults” defined obscene materials long before HB 710. This law does not — nor do Republicans — condone book burning or bans. Yet Julia Parker, Trish Carter-Goodheart and Kathy Dawes continue to perpetuate this misinformation. The bill states that books that fit the longstanding legal definition of obscene, harmful books to minors will be placed in an area not accessible to minors without parental consent.

The law defines the following: minors, nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sado-masochistic abuse, harmful to minors, material, promotes, knowingly and school. All seem logical to the common person. What was added was to hold school and public libraries accountable for providing materials that violate this law.

In the past these taxpayer-funded institutions had immunity. That meant they would not be prosecuted as other businesses or individuals would be if they provided these materials directly or indirectly to minors. Don’t believe the misinformation from these candidates, who want to indoctrinate your children.

When Republicans don’t vote, they elect Democrats. Vote Republicans for Latah County representatives, commissioners and senator to keep Idaho free.

Rebecca Loomis

Kendrick

Vote no on Prop 1

Vote no on Proposition 1. Proposition 1 is actually two proposals, the second of which establishes ranked choice voting in elections.