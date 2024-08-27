Nov. 3 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Do you have courage?

To all of you Donald Trump supporters, all that your country is asking you to do today is to educate yourself on who Trump really is.

You will not get this information on Fox News. Fox News filters everything about Trump before they pass it on to their listeners. I have always wanted the opportunity to ask the hosts of Fox News programs if Donald Trump’s vision for our country is really the one they want to pass on to their own children and grandchildren.

Just this one time, if you have the courage, try listening to another station that does not filter their news. Listen to Donald Trump’s own words. Listen to the people who served in his administration, starting with Mike Pence, his vice president; John Kelly, his White House chief of staff; Bill Barr, his second attorney general; James Mattis, his first secretary of defense; Mark Esper, his second secretary of defense; retired Gen. Mark Milley, his chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Rex Tillerson, his first secretary of state; and H.R. McMaster, his second national security adviser.

These are just a few of the 24 cabinet members under Donald Trump whom you need to hear what they’re saying. This is all that your country is asking you to do before you vote if you have the courage.

Bill Haupt

Colton

Vote Jeffries for PUD

It’s time; time for a change. Many of the councils and boards in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are dominated by people who have served on them for years. We need new ideas and energy in all areas of the valley.

That’s why I’m supporting Amber Jeffries for the Public Utilities District board in Asotin County. She is a lifelong resident of the valley and cares deeply about the people here.

I encourage you to vote for Jeffries, PUD Commissioner District 1.

Barbara Blasey

Clarkston

A grave threat

In 2024, a convicted felon running for the highest office in the United States has been using fearmongering and lies to rally his supporters, targeting minority groups by labeling them “parasites” and accusing them of “tainting the nation’s blood.” He even called for a day of violence, suggesting anyone who disagrees with him ... would face military action. This isn’t a scene from Germany in 1932, but America today.

Donald Trump, who incited the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, urged them to “fight like hell” and watched as the chaos unfolded. While his supporters attacked U.S. Capitol Police officers, Trump remained unmoved, even when informed rioters were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” responding with a casual “So what?” Ultimately, he told the mob he loved them, framing the insurrection as a “day of love.”

There’s a reason only four members of his 15-person Cabinet support his reelection, and why no Republican vice president from this century stands by him. His former chief of staff, secretary of defense and military leaders have witnessed his vengeful and petty nature firsthand.

Trump’s disregard for the rule of law and his talk of suspending the Constitution signal dangerous authoritarian ambitions. This is not the republicanism of Ronald Reagan, Dwight Eisenhower or Abraham Lincoln, but the rhetoric of fascism. The character of a president matters, and Trump’s lack of shame, empathy and ethical code poses a grave threat to the nation’s future — a mistake the country may not recover from.

Scott Funk

Lewiston

What exactly is Prop 1?

Proposition 1 is on the ballot Tuesday, and many voters may be asking, “What exactly am I voting on?”

Prop 1 is confusing, misleading and designed to disenfranchise Idaho voters as they elect their leaders. Its primary mission is to remove the conventional norm of “one person, one vote” and “the candidate with the most votes wins,” and replace it with ranked choice voting and blanket primaries.

Ranked choice voting is designed to marginalize and replace conservatives with more moderate or even liberal electors funded by millions of dollars from outside influences and special interest groups far removed from the local constituency.

Ranked choice voting allows those who’ve initially cast their ballot for a candidate who loses to “re-cast” their vote or “double-dip” ... to get the second- or third-most desirable outcome after their first preferred choice loses.

Prop 1 favors candidates who are not as popular to win, disenfranchising and demoralizing the majority of voters from wanting to participate. It has no place in a free and fair election.