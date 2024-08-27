Nov. 3 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Do you have courage?
To all of you Donald Trump supporters, all that your country is asking you to do today is to educate yourself on who Trump really is.
You will not get this information on Fox News. Fox News filters everything about Trump before they pass it on to their listeners. I have always wanted the opportunity to ask the hosts of Fox News programs if Donald Trump’s vision for our country is really the one they want to pass on to their own children and grandchildren.
Just this one time, if you have the courage, try listening to another station that does not filter their news. Listen to Donald Trump’s own words. Listen to the people who served in his administration, starting with Mike Pence, his vice president; John Kelly, his White House chief of staff; Bill Barr, his second attorney general; James Mattis, his first secretary of defense; Mark Esper, his second secretary of defense; retired Gen. Mark Milley, his chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Rex Tillerson, his first secretary of state; and H.R. McMaster, his second national security adviser.
These are just a few of the 24 cabinet members under Donald Trump whom you need to hear what they’re saying. This is all that your country is asking you to do before you vote if you have the courage.
Bill Haupt
Colton
Vote Jeffries for PUD
It’s time; time for a change. Many of the councils and boards in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are dominated by people who have served on them for years. We need new ideas and energy in all areas of the valley.
That’s why I’m supporting Amber Jeffries for the Public Utilities District board in Asotin County. She is a lifelong resident of the valley and cares deeply about the people here.
I encourage you to vote for Jeffries, PUD Commissioner District 1.
Barbara Blasey
Clarkston
A grave threat
In 2024, a convicted felon running for the highest office in the United States has been using fearmongering and lies to rally his supporters, targeting minority groups by labeling them “parasites” and accusing them of “tainting the nation’s blood.” He even called for a day of violence, suggesting anyone who disagrees with him ... would face military action. This isn’t a scene from Germany in 1932, but America today.
Donald Trump, who incited the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, urged them to “fight like hell” and watched as the chaos unfolded. While his supporters attacked U.S. Capitol Police officers, Trump remained unmoved, even when informed rioters were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” responding with a casual “So what?” Ultimately, he told the mob he loved them, framing the insurrection as a “day of love.”
There’s a reason only four members of his 15-person Cabinet support his reelection, and why no Republican vice president from this century stands by him. His former chief of staff, secretary of defense and military leaders have witnessed his vengeful and petty nature firsthand.
Trump’s disregard for the rule of law and his talk of suspending the Constitution signal dangerous authoritarian ambitions. This is not the republicanism of Ronald Reagan, Dwight Eisenhower or Abraham Lincoln, but the rhetoric of fascism. The character of a president matters, and Trump’s lack of shame, empathy and ethical code poses a grave threat to the nation’s future — a mistake the country may not recover from.
Scott Funk
Lewiston
What exactly is Prop 1?
Proposition 1 is on the ballot Tuesday, and many voters may be asking, “What exactly am I voting on?”
Prop 1 is confusing, misleading and designed to disenfranchise Idaho voters as they elect their leaders. Its primary mission is to remove the conventional norm of “one person, one vote” and “the candidate with the most votes wins,” and replace it with ranked choice voting and blanket primaries.
Ranked choice voting is designed to marginalize and replace conservatives with more moderate or even liberal electors funded by millions of dollars from outside influences and special interest groups far removed from the local constituency.
Ranked choice voting allows those who’ve initially cast their ballot for a candidate who loses to “re-cast” their vote or “double-dip” ... to get the second- or third-most desirable outcome after their first preferred choice loses.
Prop 1 favors candidates who are not as popular to win, disenfranchising and demoralizing the majority of voters from wanting to participate. It has no place in a free and fair election.
I strongly recommend to vote no on Prop 1 for several reasons: Ranked choice voting disenfranchises voters. Its primary purpose is to split the Republican vote. It abolishes party primaries leading to less secure elections. It is funded by outside elites and special interest groups. It is costly to implement — $40 million.
When Republicans and independents don’t vote, Democrats are elected along with the bad policies that come with it. Please get out and vote no on Prop 1.
Matt Ivers
Moscow
Vote for integrity
In 1984, my first election after college, my choices for Congress included George Hansen, who had been convicted of ethics and campaign finance violations and had just been sentenced to serve five to 15 months in prison and pay a $40,000 on top of convictions earlier in his career.
Back in Idaho, Hansen still won the Idaho Republican nomination for his office. He declared that he would win reelection in spite of the conviction, saying his constituents would “vote for me if I were chained in the Bastille.” And 49.96% of the votes were cast for him. I took pride in being one of the 170-vote margin that kept him from returning to Congress. The fact that very nearly half of Idaho voters willingly voted for a convicted criminal was mind-boggling then and now.
Fast forward to 2024: Once again, we are facing an election where a convicted criminal is running for high office and the polls are showing that about the same percentage of voters are planning to vote for him.
I hear calls for “draining the swamp” and I see half of U.S. voters still willing to vote for a convicted felon with additional charges pending. Haven’t we learned anything since 1984?
It’s hard to believe this needs to be said explicitly: Hold our public officials accountable for their actions. Keep those who have violated the law and our trust out of public office. Cast your votes for honesty, civility and integrity instead.
Krista Kramer
Moscow
Vote for Sandberg
Good friends have been asking me who I support for judge of Whitman County Superior Court. We are indeed blessed to have two candidates for a position which, while not well known, is important to the life and spirit of the citizens of our county. I personally thank both candidates for their interest in, and willingness to serve.
Yet, with pleasure I am supporting Roger Sandberg for this position. I have fortunately been able to meet Roger and since learn much about him. He has been litigating many differing — but always important to individuals and the law — cases in the county for almost 28 years.
He has been very successful in developing broad experience in all types of courtroom challenges, preparing him for the types of cases that usually comprise the docket of our county court. This experience will stand well in generating sensitive, fair and rigorous control of the participants in court litigation, the desired role of our judge.
What is so exciting in Roger’s candidacy is the astoundingly high number of detailed endorsements from other attorneys, police officers, past and present judges, county prosecutors, sheriffs and the rest of the legal community. Roger has earned the respect from all varying levels of professionals in the county.
So I am proud of my 57 years in Whitman County and appreciate Roger’s commitment to that same county. I do endorse Roger Sandberg.
Ken Casavant
Pullman
Support Kohlmeier
I am asking you to support Dr. Pam Kohlmeier in her run for the Washington House.
She is well qualified. Her years as an emergency room physician and primary care doctor give her an intimate knowledge of the needs of patients in our region. Her additional training and work as an attorney provide her insight into the uses (and abuses) of public policy in health care and the communities of the district.
Dr. Pam has been an energetic community volunteer. She and her family have experienced adolescent mental health care and suicide, and know how to improve care.
Thoughtful, knowledgable, energetic and a community asset: Dr. Pam Kohlmeier would do us proud in the Legislature.
John Rusche
Clarkston