Nov. 3 Letters Part 5: Our Readers’ Opinions

It depends on your vote

This presidential election offers voters a choice between tyranny, racism, uncaring, malevolence and prevarication or honesty, authenticity, rationality, respectfulness, integrity and steadfastness.

Vote as if continuing our democratic republic form of government depends on your vote. It does.

Mary Ann Davidson

Grangeville

Support Lori McCann

Even though I am not in Lori McCann’s Idaho district, I still believe she has been and would continue to be an excellent representative.

Not only does she have experience in the Legislature, but she has for several years been involved with our educational system and has managed a family ranch, her husband’s attorney office and their residential and commercial rentals.

She’s a conservative, independent thinker. She tries to see beyond the current political horizon and what will be the long-term consequences for her constituents.

It’s because of her character and experience that I ask you to support her with your vote.

Ged W. Randall

Lewiston

Vote for Fry as sheriff

I am writing to express my strong support for James Fry as the next sheriff of Latah County. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside James for many years, and his exceptional leadership and dedication to justice are unmatched.

James played a key role in the investigation that led to the first-degree murder conviction of Charles Capone in the Rachael Anderson case, even without a body being recovered. His expertise and commitment were instrumental in securing this conviction, highlighting his capability as an investigator and leader.

James is well respected throughout Latah County and in the law enforcement community. As sheriff, he will address the jail issues facing the county and continue the excellent service he provided as the Moscow police chief. His understanding of budgets and ability to collaborate with commissioners ensure he will be effective in managing the sheriff’s office.

What sets James apart is his compassionate approach to victims of violence, his insistence on accountability and his emphasis on the value of training and development within his team. He knows that a strong law enforcement agency is built on trust, community service and leadership.

Latah County needs James Fry as sheriff. He will elevate the department and serve the community with the same integrity and dedication he’s shown throughout his career. I encourage everyone to vote for James Fry.

Dan Hally

Clarkston

Don’t forget the past

People who forget the past are doomed to repeat the same mistakes again and again. Those who, even though Donald Trump himself admits he wants to be a dictator and admires Adolf Hitler, will say, “Well, yeah, but he doesn’t really mean it.” When Trump threatens to use the military to exact retribution on the “enemy within,” trust me: He means it.

Vladimir Putin denied any intention to invade Ukraine up to the day before he invaded Ukraine.

In 1938, Neville Chamberlain, prime minister of Great Britain, came back from meeting Hitler waving a piece of paper claiming he had assurances from Hitler he would not invade other countries. He claimed he had achieved “peace for our time.” Within a year, Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II.

The new generations who would have Trump in the most powerful position in the world were not alive during WWII. To them, “Never again,” means nothing.

Read the poem “First They Came” by Pastor Martin Niemoller.

Terry Amiel

Lewiston

Election wasn’t sloppy

Why would I ever bother to read a commentary opinion from some who is telling baldfaced lies as the headline? Cindy Agidius (Oct. 13 Tribune) was telling us about the “sloppy 2020 election.”

No one thinks the election was sloppy except the losing party. Why do you print those lies?

Brad Stewart

Lewiston

Is the sign believable?

“Vote yes, pay less,” the Initiative 2117 sign reads. Catchy, but is it true? Initiative 2117, we’re told, will benefit low-income working people by cutting costs, including gasoline and energy.

A look at the other three initiatives might shed light on this claim. All four were put on the ballot by the same political committee: Let’s Go Washington, founded by millionaire hedge-fund owner Brian Heywood. If 2117 is designed to save money for low-earners, we can expect the other three measures to reflect or at least not conflict with this purpose. That isn’t the case, however.

How 2066’s repeal of “regulations that discourage natural gas use and/or promote electrification” will impact low-income people isn’t clear. However, U.S. natural gas prices are likely to rise while electricity remains comparatively cheap in Washington state.

Initiative 2124 “would decrease funding for Washington’s public insurance program providing long-term care benefits and services.” For low-income seniors, then, affordable long-term care may become a thing of the past.

Initiative 2109 would decrease funding for “early learning and childcare,” among other things. Where does that leave working families with young children? Moreover, it would repeal a certain excise tax for “individuals who have annual capital gains of over $250,000.” Who’s saving money here?

No, a consistent pro-working people stance doesn’t come through in these four initiatives. This calls into question the claim being made about 2117. Let’s be wary of believing that sign. “Vote yes, so I can pay less” might be more accurate.

William Engels

Pullman

Dawes backs public ed

Thousands of dollars from outside of Idaho have been pouring into Idaho District 6 (Latah, Lewis and part of Nez Perce counties) to defeat me as a candidate for House Seat B, by promoting my opponent and telling lies about where I stand on various issues.

These efforts are supported by the American Federation for Children, a conservative dark money group based in Dallas, Texas, which uses millions of dollars from the billionaire DeVos family to promote school privatization policies passed into law in several states. Now they are targeting Idaho’s “pro-public school” candidates using postcard mailers, phone calls, polls and text messages with false statements to sway this election.

If you receive any of these items or messages, please ignore them.

I am a retired educator who is passionate about supporting our public schools, the centers of our rural Idaho communities. If I am elected, you can count on me to do everything possible to make sure our public schools receive the support they need, including well-maintained facilities, to move Idaho up from the bottom of the list of states in funding per child, where we have been for many years. I will not support any kind of “voucher” or “tax credit” scheme that will affect public school funding. As your legislator, my duty will be to the Idaho Constitution to “establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

I would be honored to represent you in District 6. Please vote for me.

Kathy Dawes

Moscow

Vote for Julia Parker