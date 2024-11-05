Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Hometown hero Riggs

I want to write of a hometown hero of mine.

The first I learned of Dick Riggs was in letters to the editor. His letters were interesting but always had one thing in common: Dick has never said one bad word about anybody I ever read. I know he has people he doesn’t like, but he sees no need to tell others.

I wish I was more like you, Dick. I hope my kids and grandkids are like you.

I am weak. I can’t resist telling why I can’t read Bob Hassoldt’s drivel.

Brad Stewart

Lewiston

Protecting murals

Lewiston murals on Fifth and Main streets and at BoJacks are a great addition to the town but the Fifth Street mural is rapidly fading and is also unprotected from graffiti.

There is an easy solution but it is a tad pricey. It’s a solution that is often used in places like Los Angeles and other population centers that exhibit public art in the form of murals.

One product offered that is widely used is named MuralShield. It can restore pigments back to their original colors on weathered murals, and offers protection and conservation of fine art acrylic murals. It offers UV protection, consolidation and weatherproofing. I believe that it is sprayed on and is easily patched up for spots missed on initial application.