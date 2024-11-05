Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Hometown hero Riggs
I want to write of a hometown hero of mine.
The first I learned of Dick Riggs was in letters to the editor. His letters were interesting but always had one thing in common: Dick has never said one bad word about anybody I ever read. I know he has people he doesn’t like, but he sees no need to tell others.
I wish I was more like you, Dick. I hope my kids and grandkids are like you.
I am weak. I can’t resist telling why I can’t read Bob Hassoldt’s drivel.
Brad Stewart
Lewiston
Protecting murals
Lewiston murals on Fifth and Main streets and at BoJacks are a great addition to the town but the Fifth Street mural is rapidly fading and is also unprotected from graffiti.
There is an easy solution but it is a tad pricey. It’s a solution that is often used in places like Los Angeles and other population centers that exhibit public art in the form of murals.
One product offered that is widely used is named MuralShield. It can restore pigments back to their original colors on weathered murals, and offers protection and conservation of fine art acrylic murals. It offers UV protection, consolidation and weatherproofing. I believe that it is sprayed on and is easily patched up for spots missed on initial application.
Like I said, it’s pricey — about $100 per gallon for each 300 square feet. Maybe 12 gallons estimated, so $1,200.
George Currier
Lewiston
Follow the science
I’m responding to a letter (Tribune, Nov. 7, 2023) by Nick Gier, from Moscow, regarding Dennis Prager and the inclusion of “intelligent design” in school curricula. As a former educator in both Washington state and Idaho, I have a little bit of awareness on the comings and goings of what is allowed in public schools. Space doesn’t allow for all of the details, but I’ve seen a lot.
Lately, I have watched with great interest as the James Webb Space Telescope continues to put the scientific community on its collective ear. I encourage Gier to check it out with an open mind. The telescope is undoing years of assumptions about the “big bang” theory. The hope that we would finally have the answer to our origin via scientific discovery is now being replaced by more questions.
Another reputable source who happens to embrace intelligent design is James Tour, an American chemist and nanotechnologist. He really does “follow the science.”
I’m not anti-science. I consider myself a life explorer. My personal world view also embraces God and his influence on mankind. I would recommend that Mr. Gier be more honest in his world view and simply say, “I reject God’s influence in my life.” The one thing he cannot do is to scientifically explain away God’s existence.
He also may want to check out what is and what is not appropriate content in our schools from a constitutional point of view. Set your ego aside and become a student instead of an expert.
Mike Ward
North Augusta, S.C.