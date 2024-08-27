Nov. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Clarkston

Recognizing planner

I just want to recognize a truly remarkable woman: Marybeth Frank Clark. She is the transportation planner for the Nez Perce Tribe. She has truly built a remarkable transportation department within the Nez Perce Tribe and has tirelessly made the Aht’way Interchange a reality.

As a trained planner, Marybeth never takes short cuts. She understands the details of making a project like this happen. As the tribe’s former executive, it was truly a pleasure to work with and watch Marybeth keep the ball moving.

Safety was always the tribe’s goal, and I think this drove Marybeth the entire project. Knowing this interchange is going to save lives kept her focused. The cost belonged to the tribe and over the years it kept increasing with the cost of inflation. The amount of money that Marybeth leveraged takes the skill, knowledge and ability to not miss the valuable opportunities when the funding is there ... .

She went on to ensure when building this interchange, it was going to be beautified with an ancient Nimiipuu geometric design. What a beautiful gateway to enter or exit the reservation.

I wanted to recognize this remarkable Nimiipuu woman. She could be anywhere ... but she is here, making our ancestral home a safer place and for that, I say hime’ekus qeci’ yew’ yew’ (big thank you), Marybeth.

Your children’s children can brag about your accomplishment with this interchange because your legacy is now cemented ... for decades to come. Your recognition is well deserved.

Rebecca A. Miles

Seattle