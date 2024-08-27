Nov. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Douglas fir excellence
I found the recent article (Oct. 15 Lewiston Tribune) by Lynda V. Mapes of The Seattle Times relating to the virtues of Douglas fir quite good, but in the words of Paul Harvey, it missed “the rest of the story.”
Douglas fir produces some of the finest lumber available for structural timber as well as various panel products that are used for building homes — much-needed homes that are used for generations while sequestering carbon rather than releasing it into the atmosphere. The species is particularly well suited for reforestation and can be harvested and managed as such.
Oregon State University emeritus professor Beverly Law’s paper suggests that her view is too narrow. Really? Landfill?
Todd Maddock
Spokane
Green tomatoes OK
Just a quick one: I just found out that the food banks eagerly welcome green tomatoes. Thanks.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston
Recognizing planner
I just want to recognize a truly remarkable woman: Marybeth Frank Clark. She is the transportation planner for the Nez Perce Tribe. She has truly built a remarkable transportation department within the Nez Perce Tribe and has tirelessly made the Aht’way Interchange a reality.
As a trained planner, Marybeth never takes short cuts. She understands the details of making a project like this happen. As the tribe’s former executive, it was truly a pleasure to work with and watch Marybeth keep the ball moving.
Safety was always the tribe’s goal, and I think this drove Marybeth the entire project. Knowing this interchange is going to save lives kept her focused. The cost belonged to the tribe and over the years it kept increasing with the cost of inflation. The amount of money that Marybeth leveraged takes the skill, knowledge and ability to not miss the valuable opportunities when the funding is there ... .
She went on to ensure when building this interchange, it was going to be beautified with an ancient Nimiipuu geometric design. What a beautiful gateway to enter or exit the reservation.
I wanted to recognize this remarkable Nimiipuu woman. She could be anywhere ... but she is here, making our ancestral home a safer place and for that, I say hime’ekus qeci’ yew’ yew’ (big thank you), Marybeth.
Your children’s children can brag about your accomplishment with this interchange because your legacy is now cemented ... for decades to come. Your recognition is well deserved.
Rebecca A. Miles
Seattle