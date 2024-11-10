Nov. 10 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

What about what ifs?

It seems as if sometimes the world is just plain frightening. It’s as if we are treating each other as threats to our existence. Is there a simple way to change what’s happening? Probably not because we all seem to want our own way, no matter the cost.

What if, when we meet God face to face, we are met by our greatest prejudice? A different colored person? A person of a different faith or no faith? A person with a mental or physical disability? A person from a different political affiliation? A person from a different country? A rich person? A poor person? The faces and the screams of all the babies whose lives we have aborted? A person we have mentally, physically or spiritually abused?

What if, after meeting God in any form we care not for, we are shown the way to a place we reveled in in this life, and we choose it, only to find too late that we chose the door to eternal damnation?