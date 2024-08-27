Sections
OpinionNovember 10, 2024

Nov. 10 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Ideas to help the Tribune

I would like to help out the Lewiston Tribune with making more money than to just keep raising your prices.

First, free wedding announcements and obituaries. Offering these could attract more readers who appreciate the personal touch. This approach could increase readership, leading to higher ad revenue.

Second, charging for Letters to the Editor for printing their opinions. If it is political, double the price. If your paper has to pay for the editorials, kick them to the curb. Anyone can find these online and read them on their own.

Third, pricing for print and online versions of the Tribune is the same price. Lowering the price for digital subscriptions could encourage more people to subscribe online, potentially reducing print costs.

These changes could improve the bottom line while catering to the younger readership.

Donald Wassmuth

Lewiston

