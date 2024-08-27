Nov. 10 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Ideas to help the Tribune

I would like to help out the Lewiston Tribune with making more money than to just keep raising your prices.

First, free wedding announcements and obituaries. Offering these could attract more readers who appreciate the personal touch. This approach could increase readership, leading to higher ad revenue.

Second, charging for Letters to the Editor for printing their opinions. If it is political, double the price. If your paper has to pay for the editorials, kick them to the curb. Anyone can find these online and read them on their own.