Nov. 10 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Roller said that our article on the Idaho Family Policy Center website — which called out the media’s lies in regard to the medical malpractice and botched abortion that led to Amber Thurman’s death in 2022 — was the final straw for her.

She wrote, “Anti-abortion states provide prison sentences for physicians who provide abortion care unless they can prove that the mother’s life is in danger ... . How (does a doctor) decide how sick is ‘sick enough to die’ versus ‘too early’ because the patient still has a 5% or 10% or 20% chance of surviving with IV antibiotics and no procedure?”

For starters, Amber Thurman died of sepsis from a botched abortion and doctors did nothing to save her life.

Also, Planned Parenthood already took Idaho to court on this issue, and according to the Idaho Supreme Court, any physician — and even any quote “person of ordinary intelligence” — should “unquestionably understand” what care a physician can provide under our state abortion laws.

In the ruling that upheld our laws, the court wrote: “Contrary to Petitioners’ arguments, the statute does not require objective certainty, or a particular level of immediacy, before the abortion can be ‘necessary’ to save the woman’s life. Instead, the statute uses broad language to allow for the ‘clinical judgment that physicians are routinely called upon to make for proper treatment of their patients.’ “

So, Carrie, to use your words: Please stop the sanctimonious lies.

Morgan MaGill

Boise