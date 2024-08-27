Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Why no trial yet?

This week will mark two years since a heinous crime was committed, and still no trial? The best guess now for a trial is August 2025.

There is something fundamentally flawed in a legal system that allows this to happen. Whatever happened to the concept of a “speedy trial”? It’s unfair for Idaho taxpayers to foot the bill for this foolishness, let alone the expense of moving the trial to Boise. This nutcase is supposed to be tried by a jury of his peers. His peers are not in Boise, they are in Moscow.

Now his defense team is trying to get the death penalty option removed, deeming it “inhumane.” What do you call what he did to the four students?

I have a quick, easy, cost-effective solution to this nonsense. Publish a time, date and location that the psycho will be set free. His “peers” would administer the justice he deserves, and it won’t take three years, or cost the state a dime.

Inhumane? I don’t think so. The families of the victims would appreciate the closure.

Allen Gaylord

Lewiston