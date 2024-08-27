Nov. 14 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Burdens to bear

First of all, I think that the election this year had most people’s emotions running high.

I may be overreacting but I was offended recently when I went to register a car for my incarcerated son. I felt that I was being judged by the employee who was assisting me for helping my son. After explaining the situation, she said that she will always help her kids as long as they are headed in the right direction. I felt like she was disapproving of my decision to help my son and she even said that maybe I should let him deal with his situation. She even went so far as to ask me if I paid for the car myself and I told her no, he had paid for it.

What business is it of hers to inquire about that and to tell me how she treats her own children? I left thinking that some people just need to stop judging others who don’t fit their own criteria and that they have no right to make assumptions based solely on their own beliefs.

We all have burdens to bear and we don’t know what those may look like for strangers that we meet. Can’t we all just be more Christlike with our fellow human beings?

Debby Dahlberg

Lewiston

