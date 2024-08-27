Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionNovember 14, 2024

Nov. 14 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Burdens to bear

First of all, I think that the election this year had most people’s emotions running high.

I may be overreacting but I was offended recently when I went to register a car for my incarcerated son. I felt that I was being judged by the employee who was assisting me for helping my son. After explaining the situation, she said that she will always help her kids as long as they are headed in the right direction. I felt like she was disapproving of my decision to help my son and she even said that maybe I should let him deal with his situation. She even went so far as to ask me if I paid for the car myself and I told her no, he had paid for it.

What business is it of hers to inquire about that and to tell me how she treats her own children? I left thinking that some people just need to stop judging others who don’t fit their own criteria and that they have no right to make assumptions based solely on their own beliefs.

We all have burdens to bear and we don’t know what those may look like for strangers that we meet. Can’t we all just be more Christlike with our fellow human beings?

Debby Dahlberg

Lewiston

Working for the job

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Being in debt for a home or a car or a business has one big disadvantage. It can make you compromise your principles to keep the job that earns you enough to make the payments.

You are working for that job more than eight hours a day, because you have to watch what you say 24/7.

I know some very educated men who take no stand on the environment, nor overpopulation. Why? They don’t want to offend a possible donor of a new building at some university. The economy means more to them than the earth and its atmosphere.

“Enough” is not a word very many Americans understand. Just look at the dumpsters and trash cans on pickup day. They are overflowing with cardboard boxes (not recycled). Look at the mothers shopping with four, five or six kids in tow. They say Jesus will provide for them.

I have noticed that the grander the home, the less time the family spends in it. They must work to make payments for the property, the insurance to protect the banker, and the upkeep to maintain the value; and then, the family must socialize appropriately to fit in.

There are those who are never bored, enjoy life, help the environment, have no debts and live on less than $25,000 annually, with no government perks.

Nancy C. Parry

Moscow

Related
OpinionNov. 15
OPINION: America’s great, deliberate mistake
OpinionNov. 15
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Who do you trust?
OpinionNov. 14
OPINION: State prepared to defend Washingtonians’ rights
OpinionNov. 13
OPINION: In Latah County, Moscow is a blue dot surrounded by...
Related
OpinionNov. 13
Nov. 13 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 12
Nov. 12 Letters: Our Readers' Opinions
OPINION: Taking a closer look at Idaho’s elections, by the numbers
OpinionNov. 12
OPINION: Taking a closer look at Idaho’s elections, by the numbers
OPINION: Americans have cast their votes and again hope for greatness
OpinionNov. 10
OPINION: Americans have cast their votes and again hope for greatness
OPINION: Apparently, this is what Idaho voters want
OpinionNov. 10
OPINION: Apparently, this is what Idaho voters want
OPINION: Referring to Trump as ‘Hitler’ is abuse of language by the left
OpinionNov. 10
OPINION: Referring to Trump as ‘Hitler’ is abuse of language by the left
OPINION: Joe Biden bears responsibility for Democrats’ loss Tuesday
OpinionNov. 10
OPINION: Joe Biden bears responsibility for Democrats’ loss Tuesday
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday’s heroes did the work at the polls
OpinionNov. 8
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday’s heroes did the work at the polls
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy