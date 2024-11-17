Nov. 17 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

The Fairness Doctrine

Once upon a time, there was something called news that was dependable as verified information useful to the viewer. News broadcasters were required to unbiased information because of a regulation called The Fairness Doctrine. This FCC policy required holders of broadcast licenses to present controversial issues of public importance in a manner that fairly reflected differing viewpoints. Things changed in Reagan’s administration, which didn’t foresee the coming of a post-truth world obsessed with clicks.

Those of us old enough to remember Fairness Doctrine news hardly recognize today’s corporate media. Two studies, one in 2012 and one in 2023, found Fox News watchers were less informed than those who consumed no news at all. When Fox lawyers defended that “no reasonable person would believe” what they saw on Fox News, I thought that would be the end of it. Then, in 2023 when Fox was ordered to pay $787 million for airing false claims about the 2020 election, I thought they’d be done. But the Murdochs are banking on deception.