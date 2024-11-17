Nov. 17 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Thank you to liberals

I want to send a personal thank you to liberal letter writers Danny Radakovich, Jim Roach, Brian Rhoades, Shelly Dumas, Mike Ruskovich, Mike Epstein, Mike Petrusky and D’Wayne Hodgin for your “hate Trump” efforts which helped get Donald J. Trump reelected to his historic second term as the 47th president, along with the help of Hollywood elites Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez and producer Michael Moore.

Democrats lost the Senate and also, the House remains in the hands of the MAGA party. So 12% of Blacks, 46% of Hispanics, 40% of Asians and 65% of Native Americans voted for Trump and no Republican has ever gathered those minority voting numbers in a presidential election.

Because of your efforts to elect Trump, peace will be restored around the world, gas prices will return to historic lows and we can once again afford bacon and to buy a house. God saved this man from that bullet for a reason. Life is good.

John Webb

Reubens