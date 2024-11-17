Nov. 17 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Thank you to liberals
I want to send a personal thank you to liberal letter writers Danny Radakovich, Jim Roach, Brian Rhoades, Shelly Dumas, Mike Ruskovich, Mike Epstein, Mike Petrusky and D’Wayne Hodgin for your “hate Trump” efforts which helped get Donald J. Trump reelected to his historic second term as the 47th president, along with the help of Hollywood elites Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez and producer Michael Moore.
Democrats lost the Senate and also, the House remains in the hands of the MAGA party. So 12% of Blacks, 46% of Hispanics, 40% of Asians and 65% of Native Americans voted for Trump and no Republican has ever gathered those minority voting numbers in a presidential election.
Because of your efforts to elect Trump, peace will be restored around the world, gas prices will return to historic lows and we can once again afford bacon and to buy a house. God saved this man from that bullet for a reason. Life is good.
John Webb
Reubens
Of right and wrong
Mr. Danny Radakovich and Mr. Mike Epstein, now that the election is over and all the letters you write about the same thing, you don’t have to worry. Your names will be kept secret so the Huey helicopters won’t be overhead.
So now why don’t you devote your time to local politics and help get the taxes reduced? Even liberals can change. At least Mr. Epstein quit writing under a false name when caught.
And to the Tribune, it’s not a matter of politics but the matter of right and wrong. It’s funny: If a liberal issue came out, I would bet the Tribune would favor it.
I was once told my mother was a great woman and strong in her belief. Well, I consider I am cut from the same broadcloth. Thank you.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston