Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

They were wrong

The accuracy or inaccuracy of leftist Democrats and mainstream media will be on display for the next four years.

Doom and gloom and disaster for Mr. Donald Trump’s opponents and women and the nation as a whole were loudly proclaimed prior to the election, just as it was eight years ago when Mr. Trump was campaigning in 2016 and again in 2020.

None of the horrible predictions came to pass from 2016-20. And none will likely happen in President Trump’s next term either.

There will be no dramatic retaliations, no crushing of democracy, no loss of rights for any Americans, no economic upheavals. DJT had a very successful first term. Our economy flourished and the human rights of babies in mommies’ wombs were better protected.

Women are slowly coming to realize that when they choose to get pregnant, they become the caretaker of another human being. To kill that human being through abortion is a crime against innocent humanity, regardless of what liberal state legislators or judges decree.

The doomy, gloomy prognosticators were 180 degrees wrong about President Trump’s first term, with no apologies. And I’m guessing they will not be sorry for all the lies they bleated this time either.

Keith Borgelt