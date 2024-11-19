Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

They were wrong
The accuracy or inaccuracy of leftist Democrats and mainstream media will be on display for the next four years.
Doom and gloom and disaster for Mr. Donald Trump’s opponents and women and the nation as a whole were loudly proclaimed prior to the election, just as it was eight years ago when Mr. Trump was campaigning in 2016 and again in 2020.
None of the horrible predictions came to pass from 2016-20. And none will likely happen in President Trump’s next term either.
There will be no dramatic retaliations, no crushing of democracy, no loss of rights for any Americans, no economic upheavals. DJT had a very successful first term. Our economy flourished and the human rights of babies in mommies’ wombs were better protected.
Women are slowly coming to realize that when they choose to get pregnant, they become the caretaker of another human being. To kill that human being through abortion is a crime against innocent humanity, regardless of what liberal state legislators or judges decree.
The doomy, gloomy prognosticators were 180 degrees wrong about President Trump’s first term, with no apologies. And I’m guessing they will not be sorry for all the lies they bleated this time either.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Young people do care
It is with a smile that I write this letter. My husband and I volunteered on Election Day at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center, that precinct’s polling location.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the basketball court where we processed registrants was one-half to three-quarters full. My guess is most of the voters were UI students who were voting for the first time. At times, while waiting for more new registration forms (we ran out of them three or four times), the students were courteous and calm. They chatted, formed lines and stayed upbeat. When some were told they could not vote, they were disappointed but accepted the decision. Others left to bring back a required document so they could vote.
There was one small incident just after 8 p.m. A young man was upset because he couldn’t vote. He yelled a bit and I explained the law. He stormed onto the court, then came back and apologized. His friend shook my hand and also apologized to me.
This was our first time volunteering and I am grateful we saw first-hand the dedication of the younger generation exercising their very important right to vote. Never let anyone tell you that students and young people don’t care and don’t vote.
Kathy Weber and Bill Lambert
Moscow