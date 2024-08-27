Sections
OpinionNovember 20, 2024

Nov. 20 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

New administration

Donald Trump and Elon Musk, not the Republican Party, now own the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives and six Supreme Court justices, any of which Musk could retire with a huge payoff, all perfectly legal now. Turns out it always was.

Trump won the election by 4 million votes. No whining from the losers. No tedious retrospect. No Kamala Harris should have gotten in sooner. No she didn’t do this or that or could have courted this demographic, blah, blah, blah. There was nothing the Democrats could have done. Trump had a lock on the election for two years. And no one knew it. No one.

The election is a relief for me. I’m on a news diet until January when I hope to learn if President Trump will follow through with his plans and promises: Let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fix health care. Be a dictator. Stock his cabinet with criminals. Free 1,028 convicted insurrectionists. Start deporting millions of people. Dissolve the Department of Education and the Environmental Protection Agency. Drill and frack in national parks. Use the military for law enforcement. Tariff everything. Give corporations more tax breaks.

Or maybe it was all just nonsense. Anyway, I’m going to have a nice holiday season and be nice to everybody.

R.M. Strongoni

Moscow

