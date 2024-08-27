Nov. 20 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

New administration

Donald Trump and Elon Musk, not the Republican Party, now own the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives and six Supreme Court justices, any of which Musk could retire with a huge payoff, all perfectly legal now. Turns out it always was.

Trump won the election by 4 million votes. No whining from the losers. No tedious retrospect. No Kamala Harris should have gotten in sooner. No she didn’t do this or that or could have courted this demographic, blah, blah, blah. There was nothing the Democrats could have done. Trump had a lock on the election for two years. And no one knew it. No one.