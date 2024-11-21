Nov. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

As chairperson of the Asotin County Republican Party I would like to start by thanking so many citizens and precinct officers of our local party for all their work. Without them, the six “Saturdays of Sign Waving” wouldn’t have happened. We never had campaign signs for all candidates. We were able to introduce Dave Olson running for secretary of public education; Joe Schmick and Michael Baumgartner left signs and flyers to be used. It took a while to get President Donald Trump signs to put in yards and also wave them. Many sent letters to the editor and shared with folks who really wanted information about candidates and explanations regarding the voters pamphlet.

On election night several gathered for the results. The primary percentage was a little more than 30% — a real disappointment. The total on Election Day was 65.26%.

Only two of the initiatives passed and the candidates the Republican Party supported in Asotin County made them winners that night. After the count on Nov. 7, all are still winners in Asotin County with a percentage turnout of 76.54%.

Asotin County did its job but the state let us down. With votes still out and not counted, I am trusting that some of our great Republican candidates will get just the small amount needed to take office.

Let’s keep the voter turnout gaining ground with each election cycle.

Alice White

Clarkston