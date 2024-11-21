Sections
Opinion
November 21, 2024

Nov. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Respect is required

I want to express my deepest gratitude to Kathy Dawes, Julia Parker and Trish Carter-Goodheart for all the energy they put into their legislative campaigns and their determination and graciousness in the face of political attack ads, misinformation campaigns disguised as “polling” and even racist outbursts from other candidates. Running for office should not require anyone to put up with that kind of abuse.

Idaho, if we want strong leadership and a functional Legislature, we need to treat the people willing to put themselves forward to do that work for our state with integrity and respect.

Krista Kramer

Moscow

Asotin County wins

The last few days have been filled with questions and making reports of what Asotin County achieved within the election.

As chairperson of the Asotin County Republican Party I would like to start by thanking so many citizens and precinct officers of our local party for all their work. Without them, the six “Saturdays of Sign Waving” wouldn’t have happened. We never had campaign signs for all candidates. We were able to introduce Dave Olson running for secretary of public education; Joe Schmick and Michael Baumgartner left signs and flyers to be used. It took a while to get President Donald Trump signs to put in yards and also wave them. Many sent letters to the editor and shared with folks who really wanted information about candidates and explanations regarding the voters pamphlet.

On election night several gathered for the results. The primary percentage was a little more than 30% — a real disappointment. The total on Election Day was 65.26%.

Only two of the initiatives passed and the candidates the Republican Party supported in Asotin County made them winners that night. After the count on Nov. 7, all are still winners in Asotin County with a percentage turnout of 76.54%.

Asotin County did its job but the state let us down. With votes still out and not counted, I am trusting that some of our great Republican candidates will get just the small amount needed to take office.

Let’s keep the voter turnout gaining ground with each election cycle.

Alice White

Clarkston

