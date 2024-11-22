Nov. 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A hollow victory

I guess congratulations are in order for always-Trumpers on your hollow victory. It’s one I believe you’ll soon come to regret — fascists usually end up turning on their “people.”

Remember when we were watching the twin towers crumbling on 9/11? And that awful feeling in the pit of one’s stomach? That’s what I was feeling Nov. 6 after finding out that liar had become president again.

But you won’t hear me ... pissing and moaning about a freakin’ stolen election or election fraud like that hunk o’ excrement did. Nor will you see any liberal smashing their way into the U.S. Capitol. Or defecating in the halls of Congress. Or stealing government property. Or beating people with the American flag. Or crushing police officers to death. Nope.