Nov. 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A hollow victory
I guess congratulations are in order for always-Trumpers on your hollow victory. It’s one I believe you’ll soon come to regret — fascists usually end up turning on their “people.”
Remember when we were watching the twin towers crumbling on 9/11? And that awful feeling in the pit of one’s stomach? That’s what I was feeling Nov. 6 after finding out that liar had become president again.
But you won’t hear me ... pissing and moaning about a freakin’ stolen election or election fraud like that hunk o’ excrement did. Nor will you see any liberal smashing their way into the U.S. Capitol. Or defecating in the halls of Congress. Or stealing government property. Or beating people with the American flag. Or crushing police officers to death. Nope.
What you’ve heard, already, is a gracious concession. This is how responsible people are supposed to act. Not like what that whining crybaby did on Jan. 6, 2021.
Damn straight, I’m hurting. Former evangelicals and Trump Christians in support of that thing bear responsibility for this travesty. By electing that misogynistic, lying felon Donald Trump, you have taken a giant crap on everything written in the Bible and made a mockery of the crumbling remnants of your faith.
I have no idea what I believe anymore, but it sure ain’t what you people believe. What happened to the truth, inclusion and forgiveness outlined in scripture? You have taken Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and transformed it into the “Fool on the Hill.”
Jim Roach
Moscow