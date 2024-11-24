Nov. 24 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Keep Idaho conservative

Finally the election is over and the Democrats are pointing fingers on how they could have lost, and who is responsible for their loss. Even celebrities and late night talk show hosts who gushed and cooed over Kamala Harris couldn’t sway voters. And let’s not forget all the liberal media outlets that did their best to push Kamala over the finish line.

I believe the people listed above think we are all stupid and can’t remember what happens or has happened under a Democrat administration. For one, the Environmental Protection Agency goes nuts with regulations. If you’re a hot rodder or like high-performance cars or bikes, you know what I’m talking about.

I’m not a fan of Donald Trump but prefer Republican policies. We know Trump isn’t a choirboy, but how many prominent Democrats can pass the litmus test? How much did all the fuss cost the Democrats, literally and figurative?

I found the Nov. 3 Lewiston Tribune Opinion section with Marty Trillhasse telling us how we should all vote on the different Idaho and Washington initiatives disturbing. I can make up my own mind, thank you. I’m proud to live in Idaho and want it to stay conservative.

To M.T. and others, if you don’t like Idaho, there are three West Coast states that would love to have you. Hillary Clinton called us deplorables and Joe Biden called us garbage. If that’s what it takes to get this country straightened out, I’m proud to be both.

Wayne Vantrease

Lewiston