OpinionNovember 24, 2024

Nov. 24 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Local news needed

When are we finally going to get local friends to present our local — not Boise — news on KLEW-TV? Boise does not even know how to pronounce our local city names. We do not live in Russia. What a disgrace. Lewiston and Clarkston are truly local and so proud of it. Fire Boise now.

Please remove your signs for yard sales and garage sales after they are completed. We have enough trash covering our areas. It’s way past time to clean up the mess along Peaslee Avenue in Clarkston.

Also, consider turning all of the empty business buildings into apartments. New places to live are badly needed.

Thank you.

Ruth Hash

Clarkston

