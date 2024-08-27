Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionNovember 26, 2024

Nov. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Incredible photography

I grew up in Clarkston many years ago. I still call Clarkston home even though I haven’t lived there for many years.

I read the Lewiston Tribune six days a week. Every week I see a great photo in the paper that takes me “home” again. The photography in the Tribune is incredible.

A special shoutout to August Frank, Lewiston Tribune photo editor, and Lewiston resident Stan Gibbons for their heartwarming photos.

The photos are a nice break in the news cycle.

Chris Peterson

Camas, Wash.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Americans dig in

When the election news surfaced, a lot of people immediately announced that they intended to leave the country. The idea of living in a country run by Donald Trump and his fascist henchmen can certainly give rise to that type of despair because, if Trump fully gets his way, it may reach the point where it will not be worth living here.

Nonetheless, a moment’s thought will tell you that America, the greatest country in the world, did not get that way by accident. When Americans are faced with challenges, we dig in. We don’t turn tail and run.

So, what all decent people need to do is gird their loins for the struggle ... . We also need to be vigilant to keep him from giving away the crown jewels of our national secrets to Vladimir Putin.

We must be especially vigilant toward the end of his term when he becomes desperate to cling to power. I went back recently and reread the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. It is clear that Trump cannot legally serve another term after this one. So, given that, he may desperately try to use the military to avoid losing power. You hope the military will remember their oaths to defend the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

We must do whatever it takes to prevent Trump from overturning our democratic republic. Some of us may die in that effort but, as the saying goes, freedom is not free. It takes sacrifice.

Danny Radakovich

Lewiston

Related
OpinionNov. 26
OPINION: Why are transgender people such a big deal in Idaho...
OpinionNov. 26
OPINION: Heed voters’ concerns in move away from natural gas
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: Here’s one thing Idaho voters can agree on
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: With Donald Trump reelected, our republic now has a chance
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: With Donald Trump reelected, our republic now has a chance
OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?
OpinionNov. 22
OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?
OPINION: Lewiston must prioritize public safety, honor commitments to firefighters
OpinionNov. 22
OPINION: Lewiston must prioritize public safety, honor commitments to firefighters
OPINION: Despite what’s been said, America is not a garbage dump
OpinionNov. 20
OPINION: Despite what’s been said, America is not a garbage dump
OPINION: Mayor’s perspective on contract negotiations with Lewiston firefighters
OpinionNov. 20
OPINION: Mayor’s perspective on contract negotiations with Lewiston firefighters
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy