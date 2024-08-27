Nov. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Americans dig in

When the election news surfaced, a lot of people immediately announced that they intended to leave the country. The idea of living in a country run by Donald Trump and his fascist henchmen can certainly give rise to that type of despair because, if Trump fully gets his way, it may reach the point where it will not be worth living here.

Nonetheless, a moment’s thought will tell you that America, the greatest country in the world, did not get that way by accident. When Americans are faced with challenges, we dig in. We don’t turn tail and run.

So, what all decent people need to do is gird their loins for the struggle ... . We also need to be vigilant to keep him from giving away the crown jewels of our national secrets to Vladimir Putin.

We must be especially vigilant toward the end of his term when he becomes desperate to cling to power. I went back recently and reread the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. It is clear that Trump cannot legally serve another term after this one. So, given that, he may desperately try to use the military to avoid losing power. You hope the military will remember their oaths to defend the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

We must do whatever it takes to prevent Trump from overturning our democratic republic. Some of us may die in that effort but, as the saying goes, freedom is not free. It takes sacrifice.

Danny Radakovich

Lewiston