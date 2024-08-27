Nov. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Hope they’re up to task

I could say how disappointing the election winner turned out to be a questionable person who claimed he was the anointed messiah who would save the country from the leftist’s elite agenda and provide monetary relief to those who were left behind. Instead, he gave a huge windfall tax break to himself and fellow millionaires that conjoined with a worldwide pandemic, creating a national recession taking years to recover from. That was the 2016 timeframe that hopefully we will not see a repeat performance of in 2025.

I do hope for our nation there are more of the economic benefits that were occurring in 2024 continuing into 2025, such as reduction in fuel prices, interest rates and inflationary costs so the incoming Congress can continue to benefit all of America. Since one party has control of the House, Senate and White House for the next four years, they have a huge ability and expectations to improve everyone’s lifestyle, health and well-being.