Nov. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Hope they’re up to task
I could say how disappointing the election winner turned out to be a questionable person who claimed he was the anointed messiah who would save the country from the leftist’s elite agenda and provide monetary relief to those who were left behind. Instead, he gave a huge windfall tax break to himself and fellow millionaires that conjoined with a worldwide pandemic, creating a national recession taking years to recover from. That was the 2016 timeframe that hopefully we will not see a repeat performance of in 2025.
I do hope for our nation there are more of the economic benefits that were occurring in 2024 continuing into 2025, such as reduction in fuel prices, interest rates and inflationary costs so the incoming Congress can continue to benefit all of America. Since one party has control of the House, Senate and White House for the next four years, they have a huge ability and expectations to improve everyone’s lifestyle, health and well-being.
The “Republican” party campaigned that the opposing party were extremists and said only they can fix America. So now they have all the power legislatively and financially resting in the palms of their hands. I hope they’re up to the task before them. They have no option to blame someone else for their failures.
From shore to shore, this is America. We’re a mixture of many backgrounds. Most are good people trying hard to live, raise a family and create a positive future for those generations that will follow.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston