Nov. 28 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Republicans did this

Congratulations, Republicans. You just elected the first president who’s a convicted felon and fraudster. A man who stole hundreds of classified documents and convicted of what a judge and jury termed rape. A man with six bankruptcies to his name, yet you’ve convinced yourselves he’s a financial genius.

It’s even more disconcerting that allegedly reputable publications like the Lewiston Tribune have spent years normalizing hate, discrimination and misinformation via their paid contributors. The Tribune sacrificed its integrity to maintain a reader base that will never be satisfied no matter how slavishly subservient to the fringe it becomes.

The disconnect from reality that it takes to vote for a convicted criminal, fraudster and rapist is staggering. It will be your votes and actions that turned America into a fascist nation with more in common with Vladimir Putin’s Russia than the United States our Founding Fathers and veterans have fought and died for.