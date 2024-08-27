Nov. 30 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Far from a mandate
Some politicians like to claim that their election gave them a mandate. Of course, Donald Trump being the narcissist and ego maniac he is, has claimed a “mandate.”
If you look at the facts, however, it is clear that, while he won the election, he was far from being handed a mandate. Trump’s victory in the popular vote, which is apparently not finalized yet because of ballots still being counted, is currently by about 1.6%. That was smaller than any popular vote winner since the 2000 election.
Trump had 312 electoral votes, just 6 more than Joseph Biden had in the 2020 election. If you want to look at a mandate, try 1984. Reagan had 525 and Mondale had 13. Now that was a smackdown of epic proportions.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Money talks
Washington State University does excellent work mitigating the climate crisis, but did you know the WSU Foundation invests about $50 million in fossil fuels? I think it is a perverse case of institutional dissonance.
WSU has a proud record: Its researchers help boost crops, cure disease, manage the grid, store power, produce sustainable fuels, and mitigate societal climate impacts. Its faculty educates the next generation of scientists and engineers, and extension officers share sustainable agricultural practices. In stark contrast, the WSU Foundation invests in fossil fuels.
The WSU Foundation invests WSU’s money but is a separate entity and exempt from FOIA requests, so it is hard to confirm the exact fossil fuel investment amount. However, any amount of scorched earth investment is anathema to a land grant institution like WSU.
For more than three years, WSU’s Fossil Fuel divestment group has used a civil/respectful approach to encourage WSU to divest, but the WSU administration has ignored this. Perhaps it is time for WSU’s donors to flip the script and, “Put your mouth where your money is.”
I think donors are proud of WSU and want to support its positive contributions. They make donations as a vote for the future and might be appalled to see their money redirected to undermine WSU’s efforts. It’s like someone changes your vote after you cast it.
If you are a WSU donor or are considering donating, please ensure your donation investment reflects your values and those of WSU. Contact WSU and insist on it.
Simon A. Smith
Pullman