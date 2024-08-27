Nov. 30 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Washington State University does excellent work mitigating the climate crisis, but did you know the WSU Foundation invests about $50 million in fossil fuels? I think it is a perverse case of institutional dissonance.

WSU has a proud record: Its researchers help boost crops, cure disease, manage the grid, store power, produce sustainable fuels, and mitigate societal climate impacts. Its faculty educates the next generation of scientists and engineers, and extension officers share sustainable agricultural practices. In stark contrast, the WSU Foundation invests in fossil fuels.

The WSU Foundation invests WSU’s money but is a separate entity and exempt from FOIA requests, so it is hard to confirm the exact fossil fuel investment amount. However, any amount of scorched earth investment is anathema to a land grant institution like WSU.

For more than three years, WSU’s Fossil Fuel divestment group has used a civil/respectful approach to encourage WSU to divest, but the WSU administration has ignored this. Perhaps it is time for WSU’s donors to flip the script and, “Put your mouth where your money is.”

I think donors are proud of WSU and want to support its positive contributions. They make donations as a vote for the future and might be appalled to see their money redirected to undermine WSU’s efforts. It’s like someone changes your vote after you cast it.

If you are a WSU donor or are considering donating, please ensure your donation investment reflects your values and those of WSU. Contact WSU and insist on it.

Simon A. Smith

Pullman