Dec. 1 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Lies & misinformation

Could “America’s great, deliberate mistake” (Marc Johnson, Tribune Nov. 15) have been made without Fox News? MAGA supporters parrot predictable and demonstrable falsehoods such as undocumented people would vote illegally for Democrats, crime rates have soared under Joe Biden, our economy is weak, and illegal immigrants are raping and pillaging. But the most despicable and egregious lie was to constantly deny that Biden won in 2020.

Sen. Mitch McConnell told Michael Tackett, his authorized biographer in “The Price of Power,” that Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020 “only underscores the good judgment of the American people. They’ve just had enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him. And for a narcissist like him, that’s really hard to take.”