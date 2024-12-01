Dec. 1 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Two-state changeup

I lived in the Seattle area for 25 years and liked it very much. I find the changes in Seattle and Portland embarrassing and destructive.

Rather than the counties of eastern Oregon joining Idaho, consider having the cities of the eastern counties of Oregon and the eastern counties of Washington petition Congress to reorient the state line from east-west to north-sound along the Cascade Crest.

Let the counties west of the Cascades be Oregon because the Willamette Valley is the historical heart of Oregon Territory. Let the counties east of the Cascades be the new state of Washington. This would lead to more agreeable representation for the people east of the Cascades by electing two conservative U.S. senators with the added benefit of making it more difficult for leftists to gain control of the Senate.