OpinionDecember 1, 2024

Dec. 1 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

The Russian connection

Responding to A.F. Branco’s political cartoon in the Nov. 8 Lewiston Tribune, I have to wonder what cave he’s been living in?

The cartoon features the Democratic mascot holding a gun with the Russian hammer and sickle painted on the side, implying that Democrats affiliate with the Russians.

Sorry Branco, but it’s your party and president-elect that cozy up to Vladimir Putin and the Russians. In fact, Alexander Dugin, a Russian ideologue who supported Russia’s extensive disinformation efforts against Kamala Harris, admitted to their interference after the election. His simple response: “We have won.”

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Who’s to blame?

The November election and its aftermath remind me of a children’s story: that of Henny-penny. She was hit on the head by something (she probably suffered from PTSD) and announced, “The sky is falling. We’re going to tell the king.” She enlisted support from the others, Cocky-locky, Ducky-daddles, Goosey-poosey, Turkey-lurkey and Foxy-woxy, to tell the king. Two lessons: The sky is not falling and never trust a fox.

The sun, moon and stars still decorate the sky. Let us write our own story, “Who is to Blame?” Let’s blame Democrats for everything in the past.

The Republican Party, in a historic, landslide victory, have a president and the Senate and House of Representatives controlled by the same party. As we turn the pages of our story, let us see if the economy has improved, taxes for lower and middle classes have been reduced, consumer goods (food and gas) cost less, mass deportation reduces crime, military assault weapons are banned, international alliances are strengthened (NATO and SEATO), health care for all women is guaranteed, pensioners still have Social Security (1935), the Affordable Care Act (2010) and Medicare A and B, and Medicaid (1965).

The fox in our story has already taken us down a dark tunnel of lies: Trump University, Trump Bible and a promise to reduce the national debt but increased the debt by $7.8 trillion.

Who should we blame?

Stan Smith

Viola

