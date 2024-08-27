Dec. 1 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

The November election and its aftermath remind me of a children’s story: that of Henny-penny. She was hit on the head by something (she probably suffered from PTSD) and announced, “The sky is falling. We’re going to tell the king.” She enlisted support from the others, Cocky-locky, Ducky-daddles, Goosey-poosey, Turkey-lurkey and Foxy-woxy, to tell the king. Two lessons: The sky is not falling and never trust a fox.

The sun, moon and stars still decorate the sky. Let us write our own story, “Who is to Blame?” Let’s blame Democrats for everything in the past.

The Republican Party, in a historic, landslide victory, have a president and the Senate and House of Representatives controlled by the same party. As we turn the pages of our story, let us see if the economy has improved, taxes for lower and middle classes have been reduced, consumer goods (food and gas) cost less, mass deportation reduces crime, military assault weapons are banned, international alliances are strengthened (NATO and SEATO), health care for all women is guaranteed, pensioners still have Social Security (1935), the Affordable Care Act (2010) and Medicare A and B, and Medicaid (1965).

The fox in our story has already taken us down a dark tunnel of lies: Trump University, Trump Bible and a promise to reduce the national debt but increased the debt by $7.8 trillion.

Who should we blame?

Stan Smith

Viola