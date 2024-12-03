Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Root cellars worked
Food for thought: Why is it that a hundred years ago, a root cellar could keep carrots, onions and potatoes in perfect shape for months but our modern refrigerators can’t keep them edible for a month?
Nancy Parry
Moscow
Inspiring migrant story
Thank you to the Spokesman-Review for the inspiring and informative article in the Nov. 13 Sports section edition about Rosina Machu and her family. What an outstanding example of the quality contributed to our country by migrants from many countries.
Her early years were in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, so her family traveled a long path over several locations. This is hardship on a platter, faced and endured. Rosina overcame the language and other obstacles to find her innate running ability. As part of the Gonzaga cross-country team, she is having amazing success.
We have many other courageous, talented migrants in our midst. Not criminals, not rapists, but moms and dads working their hearts out to help their families have a better life. Massively, throughout America, they are making things function. Without them, we will have gaps in our food supply through the year, especially next summer. Will you miss the peaches, apples or cherries the most?
Imagine what fear and pain it would take to make you want to leave your town and homeland, much less send your unaccompanied children through scary experiences in order to gain a better future. It’s desperately worse conditions than what many of us have known. Let us be kind, supportive, smoothing their path to flourishing.
A story a week in the Spokesman-Review about migrant families would be a contribution to us all.
Roz Luther
Spokane
Correct treatment
There is an ongoing question of whether or not medicating teens with mental health is the rightful treatment option. With your help we can inform society, especially parents, to consider the side effects of medication alone and promote the idea that therapy should be paired alongside it.
Using medication alone to treat teens suffering from poor mental health can lead to potentially fatal side effects. Black labels are included on certain medications required by the Food and Drug Administration, which warns people about the increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors of people 25 and younger.
But a label doesn’t solve the problem, and not all parents are trained to identify the specific symptoms their child may exhibit if a medication isn’t working. When attending therapy, ongoing conversation with the therapist can help identify if a medication is working as intended. Therapy is a valuable place for a child to go to talk about their feelings while also learning strategies specifically tailored to them and their needs.
By including an informed section in the Lewiston Tribune about medicating teens you are providing a valuable resource for our community. We will help educate our community on the negative effects medication can have on children while also providing them with a well-thought-out solution. We need to raise awareness of teens around the country and that starts here with you.
Taren K. Nuxoll
Lewiston
Constantly wondering
The sign of intelligence is that you are constantly wondering.
Idiots are always dead sure about every damn thing they are doing in their life.
Brad Stewart
Lewiston