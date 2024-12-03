Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Root cellars worked

Food for thought: Why is it that a hundred years ago, a root cellar could keep carrots, onions and potatoes in perfect shape for months but our modern refrigerators can’t keep them edible for a month?

Nancy Parry

Moscow

Inspiring migrant story

Thank you to the Spokesman-Review for the inspiring and informative article in the Nov. 13 Sports section edition about Rosina Machu and her family. What an outstanding example of the quality contributed to our country by migrants from many countries.

Her early years were in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, so her family traveled a long path over several locations. This is hardship on a platter, faced and endured. Rosina overcame the language and other obstacles to find her innate running ability. As part of the Gonzaga cross-country team, she is having amazing success.

We have many other courageous, talented migrants in our midst. Not criminals, not rapists, but moms and dads working their hearts out to help their families have a better life. Massively, throughout America, they are making things function. Without them, we will have gaps in our food supply through the year, especially next summer. Will you miss the peaches, apples or cherries the most?

Imagine what fear and pain it would take to make you want to leave your town and homeland, much less send your unaccompanied children through scary experiences in order to gain a better future. It’s desperately worse conditions than what many of us have known. Let us be kind, supportive, smoothing their path to flourishing.

A story a week in the Spokesman-Review about migrant families would be a contribution to us all.

Roz Luther

Spokane