Dec. 4 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A new 1914 rule said that the basket must be open so the ball could fall through. Also, a player could only reenter a game once, and backboards were moved to two feet away from the wall. A new 1923 rule said that a player had to shoot his own free throws. In 1930, games started having two referees.

In 1932, a line was put in where teams had to penetrate within 10 seconds to stop stalling. Also that year came the rule that a player could not be in the free throw lane more than three seconds.

In 1937, the center jump after each basket was stopped. In 1940, backboards had to be four feet from the end line, and unlimited player substitutions started. A 1952 change widened the free throw lane from 6 to 12 feet. In 1958, the bonus free throw plan started when a team could shoot a free throw when their opponent had committed seven fouls in a half.

In the 1980s, shot clocks began so a team had to shoot the ball within 30 seconds or lose the ball. In 1982, a new rule did away with jump balls except for the start of the game. In 1987 the three-point shot came into being.

That’s it for rule changes.

Dick Riggs

Lewiston