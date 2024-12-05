Dec. 5 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

To Mr. Dugger: Marvin, I hate to break it to you but the election of Donald J. Trump was hardly a national landslide (Tribune, Nov. 17). There is really no specific definition of what constitutes a landslide, but the common understanding is one candidate should have at least a 17-point spread over the other candidate in the popular vote. There was only a two-point difference between Trump and Kamala Harris.

On the electoral college side, it is usually understood one candidate should have 317 votes for a landslide. Trump will have 312 votes. No cigar there.

Even the Congressional vote is razor thin. The Republicans will have 53 votes in the Senate but it is not filibuster-proof. The House Republican majority is just three votes. Over the next couple of years that could change through special elections.

Trump’s agenda that you listed is ambitious, but many of the proposals likely will not pass Congress.

For instance, the term limit proposal: two-thirds of both houses have to approve it, and then three-quarters of the states have to affirm it. Fat chance. Moreover, the Republican-controlled Congress will have only 18 months to approve the rest. After 18 months we will be going into the midterm elections, and no one will want to rock the boat any further.

But, go ahead. Celebrate while you can. In two years, you will be crying.

Wayne Beebe

Pullman