Dec. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No more abortion

The problem of abortion has been solved. All it took was for Donald Trump to get elected to the presidency.

Liberal women everywhere are reportedly divorcing their husbands, kicking their boyfriends to the curb, shaving their heads and refusing to have sex with a man for the next four years. Hooray! No sex, no abortions.

I can barely wait to visit Moscow soon to laugh at all the bald-headed, crying, angry women walking the streets. Should make for some memorable photography.

Dick Sherwin

Lewiston

States are in charge

Richard Eggleston’s column from the Nov. 24 Lewiston Tribune shows his knowledge of the American system of government is as limited as the president-elect’s, who he somehow believes can fix the issue he cited.

I certainly agree that the behavior of New York state health authorities in seizing and euthanizing two pets was stupid, to say the least. But this is an issue for the people and government of the state of New York to decide. Under our federal system of government, the president has no say in this matter.

As it happens, my mother-in-law was a public health nurse here in Nez Perce County in the 1930s, and did much to keep people healthy and alive in an era when antibiotics were not available. It appears that at least a few public health workers in New York are struggling to acquire a clue, but the profession as a whole should not be shamed. Mr. Eggleston owes them an apology.