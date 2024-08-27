Dec. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No more abortion
The problem of abortion has been solved. All it took was for Donald Trump to get elected to the presidency.
Liberal women everywhere are reportedly divorcing their husbands, kicking their boyfriends to the curb, shaving their heads and refusing to have sex with a man for the next four years. Hooray! No sex, no abortions.
I can barely wait to visit Moscow soon to laugh at all the bald-headed, crying, angry women walking the streets. Should make for some memorable photography.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
States are in charge
Richard Eggleston’s column from the Nov. 24 Lewiston Tribune shows his knowledge of the American system of government is as limited as the president-elect’s, who he somehow believes can fix the issue he cited.
I certainly agree that the behavior of New York state health authorities in seizing and euthanizing two pets was stupid, to say the least. But this is an issue for the people and government of the state of New York to decide. Under our federal system of government, the president has no say in this matter.
As it happens, my mother-in-law was a public health nurse here in Nez Perce County in the 1930s, and did much to keep people healthy and alive in an era when antibiotics were not available. It appears that at least a few public health workers in New York are struggling to acquire a clue, but the profession as a whole should not be shamed. Mr. Eggleston owes them an apology.
George Grenley
Lewiston
Joe Biden’s lies
Lo and behold, a random purchase of a Tribune (since I no longer subscribe) got me another stupid letter from Danny Radakovich. As a lawyer, he should know he has no legal standing to complain about Donald Trump and is unable to read Trump’s mind. He (and many other Democrat sore losers) predict Trump will do all sorts of horrible things as president (before he is even inaugurated), or that he will always do the wrong or most extreme thing.
Yet never a word about any Joe Biden-Kamala Harris failures from the Tribune or Radakovich.
Now Biden has decided in all his majesty, though “no one is above the law,” his son Hunter gets a “get out of jail free” card, thanks to Daddy. This, thanks to the Biden Mafia making sure, of all the people in America who have been convicted or pled guilty to felonies, only Hunter Biden is “above the law.”
If the Democrats did so well, how could they possibly lose in a landslide? I’m guessing that it’s because the voters now recognize that the Democrats are just lying criminals, and they are sick of the dishonesty. Assuming the worst you can imagine about Trump is not good for your mental health. This is clearly demonstrated each time Radakovich writes.
But you don’t have to assume anything about Biden. He just does it right in front of you: openly lying, cheating and extorting, using the Justice Department as his Mafia enforcers, while “representing” the American electorate.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston