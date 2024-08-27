Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionDecember 7, 2024

Dec. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No more abortion

The problem of abortion has been solved. All it took was for Donald Trump to get elected to the presidency.

Liberal women everywhere are reportedly divorcing their husbands, kicking their boyfriends to the curb, shaving their heads and refusing to have sex with a man for the next four years. Hooray! No sex, no abortions.

I can barely wait to visit Moscow soon to laugh at all the bald-headed, crying, angry women walking the streets. Should make for some memorable photography.

Dick Sherwin

Lewiston

States are in charge

Richard Eggleston’s column from the Nov. 24 Lewiston Tribune shows his knowledge of the American system of government is as limited as the president-elect’s, who he somehow believes can fix the issue he cited.

I certainly agree that the behavior of New York state health authorities in seizing and euthanizing two pets was stupid, to say the least. But this is an issue for the people and government of the state of New York to decide. Under our federal system of government, the president has no say in this matter.

As it happens, my mother-in-law was a public health nurse here in Nez Perce County in the 1930s, and did much to keep people healthy and alive in an era when antibiotics were not available. It appears that at least a few public health workers in New York are struggling to acquire a clue, but the profession as a whole should not be shamed. Mr. Eggleston owes them an apology.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

George Grenley

Lewiston

Joe Biden’s lies

Lo and behold, a random purchase of a Tribune (since I no longer subscribe) got me another stupid letter from Danny Radakovich. As a lawyer, he should know he has no legal standing to complain about Donald Trump and is unable to read Trump’s mind. He (and many other Democrat sore losers) predict Trump will do all sorts of horrible things as president (before he is even inaugurated), or that he will always do the wrong or most extreme thing.

Yet never a word about any Joe Biden-Kamala Harris failures from the Tribune or Radakovich.

Now Biden has decided in all his majesty, though “no one is above the law,” his son Hunter gets a “get out of jail free” card, thanks to Daddy. This, thanks to the Biden Mafia making sure, of all the people in America who have been convicted or pled guilty to felonies, only Hunter Biden is “above the law.”

If the Democrats did so well, how could they possibly lose in a landslide? I’m guessing that it’s because the voters now recognize that the Democrats are just lying criminals, and they are sick of the dishonesty. Assuming the worst you can imagine about Trump is not good for your mental health. This is clearly demonstrated each time Radakovich writes.

But you don’t have to assume anything about Biden. He just does it right in front of you: openly lying, cheating and extorting, using the Justice Department as his Mafia enforcers, while “representing” the American electorate.

Rick Rogers

Clarkston

Related
OpinionDec. 7
OPINION: Decline in OD deaths proves collaboration works
OpinionDec. 7
OPINION: Democrats have work to do to reclaim the mantle of ...
OpinionDec. 6
OPINION: The U.S. Senate exists for a reason
OpinionDec. 6
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Sunday School every day?
Related
OpinionDec. 5
OPINION: Salmon run shows restoring habitat worth the effort
OpinionDec. 5
Dec. 5 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Let me be clear: President No. 47 is not my president
OpinionDec. 4
OPINION: Let me be clear: President No. 47 is not my president
OpinionDec. 4
Dec. 4 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: A northern Idaho community college is saved, thankfully
OpinionDec. 3
OPINION: A northern Idaho community college is saved, thankfully
OpinionDec. 3
Dec. 3 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Idaho’s Sen. Jim Risch is ready for Trump’s second term
OpinionDec. 1
OPINION: Idaho’s Sen. Jim Risch is ready for Trump’s second term
OPINION: Wind farms are drying out the soils of eastern Washington
OpinionDec. 1
OPINION: Wind farms are drying out the soils of eastern Washington
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy