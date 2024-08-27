Dec. 8 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

A look into the mirror

In the 1720s, Jonathan Swift wrote that satire is a mirror where beholders “discover everybody’s face but their own.” Sadly, not much has changed.

When the tent begins collapsing on the Donald Trump circus, watch how many of those who voted for him won’t recognize that we did this to ourselves. Watch how pro-Trump Hispanics won’t recognize their winning vote contributed to their painful loss when a friend is deported.

When Christian nationalism infringes on our First Amendment rights, notice how the anti-Kamala Harris voters protesting the war in Gaza will fail to see the folly of their protest. Notice how evangelicals who voted for the most un-Jesuslike candidate imaginable will not see their own culpability when their chosen one exacts Old Testament revenge against perceived enemies.