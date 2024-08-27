Sections
OpinionDecember 8, 2024

Dec. 8 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

More Trump time?

The anti-Donald Trump BS in the Nov. 23 Tribune by E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post got my attention.

He made the point that the U.S. Constitution says no one can be elected as president more than twice so Trump has only four years to make things happen. Dionne predicts Trump will get little done.

I think otherwise but maybe more Trump time would be good. With the huge red wave and control of both houses of Congress perhaps the 22nd Amendment could be altered or repealed. Good idea?

I am not in favor of more than two terms for any president. I just want the lefties to think and stew a little about the possibility.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Just a question

Question: Why doesn’t the Democratic Party run the mainstream media report that President Barack Obama deported more than 5 million illegals?

Wait, I think I just answered my own question.

James Fry

Pullman

