Dec. 8 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Determining the pay

Determining an appropriate city comparison base can be tricky. Basing it on just population and their firefighter pay is too simplistic.

Demographics are not included, such as what is the household income distribution (% poverty and/or retirees)? What firefighter income do they feel they can afford? Household income can be affected by whether a state is right to work or unionized (i.e. Idaho vs. Washington). Where the tax revenue comes from to pay for the wages is another factor.

I think the mayor’s approach of using just Idaho cities is more appropriate than using the entire Pacific Northwest, since most other states have higher median household incomes than Idaho and Lewiston.

Ged W. Randall

Lewiston

Remembering Plagge

Some names deserve to be shouted down through the pages of history with a megaphone: Karl Plagge is one of them.

Plagge had a conscience, a heart and a backbone. Oh, he believed Adolf Hitler’s line about bringing “peace” in the beginning — he joined the Nazi Party. But once seeing atrocities, he stepped up to work against it.

As commanding officer, overseeing an automotive repair labor camp where Jews were also housed in Vilnius, Lithuania, he convinced overseers the men imprisoned there would work better if families were kept together. He even forged work certificates to “take in” unskilled workers, sparing lives. He “pulled in” like-minded officers to ensure respectful treatment of Jews, provided plenty of food, firewood for warmth, medical care, etc., and allowed “malinas” (secret spaces ...) to be built for emergency use.

Eventually, Nazi SS soldiers stormed housing units, brutally rounding up and killing children. Plagge was gone at the time, but once back and finding out their plans to take over, he covertly warned remaining Jews. Hundreds heeded the warning and hid within the secret wall spaces. Some survivors remain alive today — along with children/grandchildren — as a result.

Watch the free documentary “The Unsung Hero: Karl Plagge and the Jews He Saved” to know more.

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27), reflect, mourn and appreciate those heroes who “did not love their lives unto death.” Say the name “Karl Plagge” and take in his courage, strength and love. We need it today.

Ronda Granlund

Clarkston

Remembering Whitman

Our tribute to Silas C. Whitman: We are saddened to hear of Si’s passing. He was a good friend, and such a damned good man.

Si was a role model for me and for so many others, and we are sure that he is doing the same on the other side. His compassion, intelligence and sense of humor is unparalleled.

Sleep well, you prince of fame and fate.

Wyman and Thelma McDonald

Ronan, Mont.

Respect firefighters

It has been disheartening to hear about Mayor Dan Johnson’s blatant disregard for the contract with the Lewiston firefighters.

The firefighters and the city couldn’t reach an agreement in negotiations so, as per state law, the issues were settled by an independent commission. The commission decided in favor of the union but the mayor has refused to implement that decision, despite language in the contract that says fact-finding would be binding. Quoting the mayor, “... Recommendations of the fact-finding commission shall be binding on the city and the union.” You don’t need to be a lawyer to understand what binding means.

The mayor’s main issue seems to be the medical expense reimbursement plan (MERP). The MERP was instituted 12 years ago and it is so important to the firefighters that they gave up raises for two years. To give up the MERP they would need to be made whole, the raises that were given up compounded by all cost-of-living-adjustments since. To make matters even worse, the mayor has decided to withhold holiday pay and uniform allowance from the firefighters that was due in October for the holidays worked in last year.

The members of Local 1773 deserve respect and fair treatment. I would urge the mayor and council to reconsider their decision and uphold the process that was agreed upon in good faith. Supporting the firefighters is the right thing to do and it is essential to the safety of the community.