Dec. 8 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

The founders’ letters
This is an opinion letter which, up until this year, I never dreamed I would write, even after some 45 years of government-related studies behind me.
A recently published anti-Donald Trump letter expressed the opinion that the framers of our Constitution “never intended to have (such) an authoritarian lead this country.”
I might never have questioned such a statement, had I not been introduced, only earlier this year, to some quite astounding revelations published by a present day American historian named Michael Gaddy — revelations which, for the past four decades, totally unknown to me, he has been bringing forth out of the very records officially stored and guarded in our nation’s Library of Congress.
Anyone at all interested can simply do an online search of “Michael Gaddy” and start reading (or hearing read) these original, extensive, though little-known, letters and notes exchanged at length among the framers. Through them you will come to realize far better the total world of difference between the aims and objectives of the “federalist” founders versus those of the “anti-federalists.” To give just a hint I ask, would there even be such a centralized United States government had the anti-federalists won out?
If you’re at all like me, I wager you will never look at the documented origin of our America government in the same way again. Once venturing into the study, you’ll get an education unlike anything we ever got in our federally-funded school system.
Thank you.
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Rebuilding trust
Dale Courtney touts Donald Trump’s diverse coalition and proposes uniting Americans for a fresh start (Trump’s victory: A rejection of elites and woke agendas, Nov. 19 Moscow-Pullman Daily News). Count me in if it includes non-Christians, the LGBTQ community, people of color, immigrants, women and liberals. Call me skeptical, but Dale’s criticism of “divisive social agendas” cuts both ways.
He denigrates Democrats as woke social elitists, out of touch with “everyday Americans.” He seeks to restore “individual freedom” and America’s founding values (which tellingly included Christian proselytizing, patriarchal dominance and harsh treatment of uppity women, disobedient children and omnipresent “others”).
Trump’s disdain for rules holds primordial allure. Dale — a former submariner — knows they matter. Without orderly structure, communication falters, tempers flare, jobs go undone and environments deteriorate. Security and quality of life will be diminished after Trump takes over. Given his Cabinet picks and masterplan, expect a more polluted, overheated planet, conflict over resources, unreliable food safety, mass climate migration, more dangerous pregnancies and emerging illnesses.
Dale dresses down “institutional elites” (“self-appointed gatekeepers”) over what’s socially acceptable, but civility has a place in civilized societies. He praises alternative media as champions for “independent journalism” and “honest perspectives.” Advancing MAGA conspiracies reflects neither. Having been a military instructor, Dale knows successful leaders rely on facts.
Let’s start with rebuilding local trust, as Dale suggests. Celebrate diverse ideas, faiths, backgrounds, family structures, economic circumstances and aptitudes. Let’s stop trying to dominate each other, and pull together again.
Nancy Chaney
Moscow