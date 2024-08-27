Dec. 8 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

The founders’ letters

This is an opinion letter which, up until this year, I never dreamed I would write, even after some 45 years of government-related studies behind me.

A recently published anti-Donald Trump letter expressed the opinion that the framers of our Constitution “never intended to have (such) an authoritarian lead this country.”

I might never have questioned such a statement, had I not been introduced, only earlier this year, to some quite astounding revelations published by a present day American historian named Michael Gaddy — revelations which, for the past four decades, totally unknown to me, he has been bringing forth out of the very records officially stored and guarded in our nation’s Library of Congress.

Anyone at all interested can simply do an online search of “Michael Gaddy” and start reading (or hearing read) these original, extensive, though little-known, letters and notes exchanged at length among the framers. Through them you will come to realize far better the total world of difference between the aims and objectives of the “federalist” founders versus those of the “anti-federalists.” To give just a hint I ask, would there even be such a centralized United States government had the anti-federalists won out?

If you’re at all like me, I wager you will never look at the documented origin of our America government in the same way again. Once venturing into the study, you’ll get an education unlike anything we ever got in our federally-funded school system.

Thank you.

Carol Asher