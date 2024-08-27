Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionDecember 8, 2024

Dec. 8 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

The founders’ letters

This is an opinion letter which, up until this year, I never dreamed I would write, even after some 45 years of government-related studies behind me.

A recently published anti-Donald Trump letter expressed the opinion that the framers of our Constitution “never intended to have (such) an authoritarian lead this country.”

I might never have questioned such a statement, had I not been introduced, only earlier this year, to some quite astounding revelations published by a present day American historian named Michael Gaddy — revelations which, for the past four decades, totally unknown to me, he has been bringing forth out of the very records officially stored and guarded in our nation’s Library of Congress.

Anyone at all interested can simply do an online search of “Michael Gaddy” and start reading (or hearing read) these original, extensive, though little-known, letters and notes exchanged at length among the framers. Through them you will come to realize far better the total world of difference between the aims and objectives of the “federalist” founders versus those of the “anti-federalists.” To give just a hint I ask, would there even be such a centralized United States government had the anti-federalists won out?

If you’re at all like me, I wager you will never look at the documented origin of our America government in the same way again. Once venturing into the study, you’ll get an education unlike anything we ever got in our federally-funded school system.

Thank you.

Carol Asher

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Kamiah

Rebuilding trust

Dale Courtney touts Donald Trump’s diverse coalition and proposes uniting Americans for a fresh start (Trump’s victory: A rejection of elites and woke agendas, Nov. 19 Moscow-Pullman Daily News). Count me in if it includes non-Christians, the LGBTQ community, people of color, immigrants, women and liberals. Call me skeptical, but Dale’s criticism of “divisive social agendas” cuts both ways.

He denigrates Democrats as woke social elitists, out of touch with “everyday Americans.” He seeks to restore “individual freedom” and America’s founding values (which tellingly included Christian proselytizing, patriarchal dominance and harsh treatment of uppity women, disobedient children and omnipresent “others”).

Trump’s disdain for rules holds primordial allure. Dale — a former submariner — knows they matter. Without orderly structure, communication falters, tempers flare, jobs go undone and environments deteriorate. Security and quality of life will be diminished after Trump takes over. Given his Cabinet picks and masterplan, expect a more polluted, overheated planet, conflict over resources, unreliable food safety, mass climate migration, more dangerous pregnancies and emerging illnesses.

Dale dresses down “institutional elites” (“self-appointed gatekeepers”) over what’s socially acceptable, but civility has a place in civilized societies. He praises alternative media as champions for “independent journalism” and “honest perspectives.” Advancing MAGA conspiracies reflects neither. Having been a military instructor, Dale knows successful leaders rely on facts.

Let’s start with rebuilding local trust, as Dale suggests. Celebrate diverse ideas, faiths, backgrounds, family structures, economic circumstances and aptitudes. Let’s stop trying to dominate each other, and pull together again.

Nancy Chaney

Moscow

Related
OpinionDec. 8
Dec. 8 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 8
Dec. 8 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 8
Dec. 8 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 8
OPINION: Sens. Crapo and Wyden get ready for confirmation fi...
Related
OPINION: Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes
OpinionDec. 8
OPINION: Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes
OPINION: Speaker Moyle’s half-billion dollar property tax folly
OpinionDec. 8
OPINION: Speaker Moyle’s half-billion dollar property tax folly
OPINION: Democrats have work to do to reclaim the mantle of change
OpinionDec. 7
OPINION: Democrats have work to do to reclaim the mantle of change
OpinionDec. 7
Dec. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: The U.S. Senate exists for a reason
OpinionDec. 6
OPINION: The U.S. Senate exists for a reason
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Sunday School every day?
OpinionDec. 6
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Sunday School every day?
OPINION: Let me be clear: President No. 47 is not my president
OpinionDec. 4
OPINION: Let me be clear: President No. 47 is not my president
OPINION: A northern Idaho community college is saved, thankfully
OpinionDec. 3
OPINION: A northern Idaho community college is saved, thankfully
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy