Dec. 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Drag queen church?

Not a week goes by that I don’t know of a pastor, preacher or other church-related child abuse arrest, cover-up and/or conviction. The child sexual abuse is rampant in today’s Christian churches.

Won’t somebody puh-lease start a transgender-led drag queen church so we can keep our children safe?

Karen Ransom

Clarkston

Stop scare tactics

In 2023, Europe started backing away from giving children puberty blockers based on “systematic reviews of evidence for the benefits and risks of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones (having) shown a low certainty of benefits” (Forbes, June 6, 2023).

Meanwhile John “Dr. Democrat” Rusche was scolding Idaho for following suit (Tribune, May 31, 2023).

Now Rusche’s worried about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to Health and Human Services? (Tribune, Nov. 27)