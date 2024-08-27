Sections
OpinionDecember 12, 2024

Dec. 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Drag queen church?

Not a week goes by that I don’t know of a pastor, preacher or other church-related child abuse arrest, cover-up and/or conviction. The child sexual abuse is rampant in today’s Christian churches.

Won’t somebody puh-lease start a transgender-led drag queen church so we can keep our children safe?

Karen Ransom

Clarkston

Stop scare tactics

In 2023, Europe started backing away from giving children puberty blockers based on “systematic reviews of evidence for the benefits and risks of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones (having) shown a low certainty of benefits” (Forbes, June 6, 2023).

Meanwhile John “Dr. Democrat” Rusche was scolding Idaho for following suit (Tribune, May 31, 2023).

Now Rusche’s worried about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to Health and Human Services? (Tribune, Nov. 27)

HHS’s current cultural hegemony and its coziness with those it regulates are two things the people voted to change in November. RFK, whatever his qualifications, represents that change.

At least Rusche took on Kennedy by name.

Not so with Rusche’s attack on Tulsi Gabbard as a “Russian apologist” — an unsupported and insupportable smear begun by Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman, a decorated veteran, and active reservist lieutenant colonel.

Gabbard has openly disagreed with our actions in support of Ukraine. For that, the Biden administration placed her on the Transportation Security Administration’s pre-crime “Quiet Skies” surveillance program (Racket News, Aug. 7).

Reminder: “Disagreement is treason” is one of author Umberto Eco’s earmarks of fascism. A victim of unwarranted warrantless surveillance cleaning up the system that victimized her sounds like sweet justice.

Of course one might disagree about her ... qualifications, but Rusche’s cowardly attack on Gabbard makes his column a 7 on the Bristol Chart.

Scare tactics and smears from Democrats of Rusche’s stripe didn’t work at the ballot box and shouldn’t impact the confirmation process.

Thomas A. Hennigan

Asotin

