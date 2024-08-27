Dec. 13 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Ill-advised choices

The U.S. Senate’s advise and consent role is a vitally important part of the founders’ co-equal branches model of government.

We understand our Idaho senators want to allow President-elect Donald Trump broad discretion in choosing his cabinet appointments, but the choice of anti-government ideologue Kash Patel to as director of the FBI is so wildly ill-advised that they should place the interests of our nation and the integrity and functionality of our national government and our law enforcement capability above the whims of a duly-elected — but at times unstable and impulsive — chief executive.