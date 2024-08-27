Dec. 13 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Ill-advised choices
The U.S. Senate’s advise and consent role is a vitally important part of the founders’ co-equal branches model of government.
We understand our Idaho senators want to allow President-elect Donald Trump broad discretion in choosing his cabinet appointments, but the choice of anti-government ideologue Kash Patel to as director of the FBI is so wildly ill-advised that they should place the interests of our nation and the integrity and functionality of our national government and our law enforcement capability above the whims of a duly-elected — but at times unstable and impulsive — chief executive.
The choice of Patel seems part of a larger plan to sabotage and dismantle various federal agencies and either devolve their authority to individual states, or — equally likely — simply leave a vacuum of unmet needs and unchecked risks to our national security.
It’s unclear why this administration would want to destroy important parts of our federal government. Maybe to enable further unchecked breaking of laws by them and their cronies? If so, that is corruption of a sort and at a magnitude that it puts at serious risk both our national security and the integrity of our society as the nation of laws intended by our founders and the U.S. Constitution.
Chris Norden
Moscow