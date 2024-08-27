Dec. 15 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Support firefighters

As a former firefighter with more than 20 years military, volunteer and paid service, I have followed the negotiations between Lewiston firefighters and the city council with great interest.

My career ended with a disabling injury from an industrial arson fire. Subsequently, I have had major joint replacements and cancer treatment connected with exposure to the risks of firefighting.

The Lewiston City Council is not ignorant of the risks firefighters take to insure everyone in Lewiston is secure in times of great need. They do, however, seem to ignore the long-term effects of firefighters protecting our businesses, homes and health. The current mayor and council are unilaterally recanting an agreement with the firefighters reached more than 15 years ago.