Dec. 15 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Support firefighters
As a former firefighter with more than 20 years military, volunteer and paid service, I have followed the negotiations between Lewiston firefighters and the city council with great interest.
My career ended with a disabling injury from an industrial arson fire. Subsequently, I have had major joint replacements and cancer treatment connected with exposure to the risks of firefighting.
The Lewiston City Council is not ignorant of the risks firefighters take to insure everyone in Lewiston is secure in times of great need. They do, however, seem to ignore the long-term effects of firefighters protecting our businesses, homes and health. The current mayor and council are unilaterally recanting an agreement with the firefighters reached more than 15 years ago.
On the other hand, the mayor and council seem hell-bent on gifting United Airlines $500,000. For a group that has been vocal about their disdain for socialism, their intended gift sure seems like taking money from taxpayers who do not use United’s services to make sure that United makes a profit and a select few travelers can quickly get to Denver. Smells like socialism to me.
This same half a million bucks would provide health care benefits to Lewiston’s firefighters equal to 1.6 million man hours or more than 770 years of firefighter services. The benefit would provide about $250 a year to every firefighter upon retirement, well short of the $247,000 it costs for four months of cancer treatment.
Support our valued firefighters.
Larry Nostrant
Lewiston