Dec. 15 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Questions about airport

I love how Gary Peters is so ready to spend Lewiston’s tax dollars. I don’t think calling the Lewiston City Council “pathetic and weak” for wanting more information and doing its due diligence is the best way to get your way, Gary.

The city of Lewiston has an obligation to its taxpayers to not sign blank checks. A much better investment would be to have a signed contract with our firefighters and supporting the people still recovering from the reservoir flood.

Has Gary used his extensive connections and looked for another source of revenue? How much has Idaho’s “business friendly Legislature” supported our airport? Pretty sure it’s a lot less than the “socialist government” in Olympia has supported the airport in Pullman.

Wasn’t the airport supposed to be self-sustaining by now? At least on a path to supporting itself? Is there a written plan for that, or even a concept of a plan?

I have to say I agree with Bob Blakey’s letter (Tribune, Dec. 1) in the fact that city residents do get taxed twice and it is high time for that to stop. I, for one, am sick of my tax dollars being spent by someone who doesn’t even live in this state. I’m just asking questions.

Kevin Kelly

Lewiston