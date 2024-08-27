Dec. 15 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Questions about airport
I love how Gary Peters is so ready to spend Lewiston’s tax dollars. I don’t think calling the Lewiston City Council “pathetic and weak” for wanting more information and doing its due diligence is the best way to get your way, Gary.
The city of Lewiston has an obligation to its taxpayers to not sign blank checks. A much better investment would be to have a signed contract with our firefighters and supporting the people still recovering from the reservoir flood.
Has Gary used his extensive connections and looked for another source of revenue? How much has Idaho’s “business friendly Legislature” supported our airport? Pretty sure it’s a lot less than the “socialist government” in Olympia has supported the airport in Pullman.
Wasn’t the airport supposed to be self-sustaining by now? At least on a path to supporting itself? Is there a written plan for that, or even a concept of a plan?
I have to say I agree with Bob Blakey’s letter (Tribune, Dec. 1) in the fact that city residents do get taxed twice and it is high time for that to stop. I, for one, am sick of my tax dollars being spent by someone who doesn’t even live in this state. I’m just asking questions.
Kevin Kelly
Lewiston
No help to workers
No surprises following the election as Donald Trump doubles down on becoming dictator by picking unvetted, unqualified cult loyalists Tulsi Gabbert, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth for key Cabinet posts. Trump told innumerable lies on the campaign trail but his insatiable need for power was never in doubt.
Do his voters really want to live under a dictatorship?
David Brooks argues persuasively (Nov. 10 Spokesman-Review Opinion, “Voters to Elites: Do You See Me Now?” The New York Times ) that the working class justifiably feels forgotten so emotionally relates to Trump’s angry rhetoric. But neither Trump’s previous administration nor other Republicans have treated workers well.
Vowing to make Barack Obama a one-term president, longtime Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell opposed everything Obama proposed to help the working class. Republican House leaders John Boehner and Cathy McMorris Rodgers followed suit. For example, they withheld a full House vote on Obama’s signature immigration reform bill — already Senate-passed — despite sufficient House votes for passage to become law.
And don’t expect the present Trump administration to help workers. He’s already appointed mega-billionaire Elon Musk, who contributed $118 million to Trump’s campaign, to lead the “government efficiency drive,” likely cutting millions from programs helping the working class. Trump praised Musk for saying he’d fire any striking workers in his Tesla company, the only nonunionized U.S. major automaker, and just hire new workers.
Many people vote their emotions. Working class voters, in particular, hurt themselves doing so; they win when Democrats win.
Norm Luther
Spokane