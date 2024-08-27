Dec. 15 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Great photo feature
The Scoop feature headlined “Behind the camera: astrophotography” in the Dec. 1 issue of the Lewiston Tribune was phenomenal.
The walk-through of techniques and technology utilized in photographing the skies above us was fascinating. The discussion of how and why an artist might manipulate an image to achieve visual beauty was a welcome contrast to the bad-faith cavilling and bald-faced lies that so often befoul the Tribune’s local opinion columns and letters.
Hopefully, The Scoop will continue to publish such interesting and uplifting spots. They would be an antidote for the testy, partisan brain rot that attempts to pass for critical thinking and incisive social commentary in this otherwise estimable regional paper.
Greg Matthews
Clarkston
Voting for chaos
After reading, “Prayers were answered” (Nov. 29 Tribune), I was stunned to see that such a biased letter was written by Christian pastor, Nick Hasselstrom. Whatever happened to Luke 6:27-28: “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you”?
Sorry everyone, but your prayers weren’t answered. There was no silent majority, no landslide or mandate. Fifty-two percent of Americans voted for someone other than Donald Trump. The vocal minority sowed discord by harping on lies about the economy and immigration. Plus, they piled on lies about the outdated, debunked issues of critical race theory and Black Lives Matter burning down cities. Funny that we’ve not heard a peep about these two issues in recent memory.
... A poll from the Guardian revealed that when voters compared Trump’s platform with the Kamala Harris platform (without mentioning which candidate’s platform each was), all but one of the preferred planks belonged to the Harris platform. Her plans for an “opportunity economy” would have better supported, “all the good, hard-working Americans in the country ...” Mr. Hasselstrom mentioned in his letter.
Now, thanks to Fox “News” and other truly fake news outlets, we’ll be stuck with a dysfunctional president, Cabinet and government, ushered in by lies about the economy, health care, mass deportation, tariffs, etc. You voted for this chaos.
From where I stand, it looks like the “liberal media” had it right all along.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia