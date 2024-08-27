Dec. 15 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

After reading, “Prayers were answered” (Nov. 29 Tribune), I was stunned to see that such a biased letter was written by Christian pastor, Nick Hasselstrom. Whatever happened to Luke 6:27-28: “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you”?

Sorry everyone, but your prayers weren’t answered. There was no silent majority, no landslide or mandate. Fifty-two percent of Americans voted for someone other than Donald Trump. The vocal minority sowed discord by harping on lies about the economy and immigration. Plus, they piled on lies about the outdated, debunked issues of critical race theory and Black Lives Matter burning down cities. Funny that we’ve not heard a peep about these two issues in recent memory.

... A poll from the Guardian revealed that when voters compared Trump’s platform with the Kamala Harris platform (without mentioning which candidate’s platform each was), all but one of the preferred planks belonged to the Harris platform. Her plans for an “opportunity economy” would have better supported, “all the good, hard-working Americans in the country ...” Mr. Hasselstrom mentioned in his letter.

Now, thanks to Fox “News” and other truly fake news outlets, we’ll be stuck with a dysfunctional president, Cabinet and government, ushered in by lies about the economy, health care, mass deportation, tariffs, etc. You voted for this chaos.

From where I stand, it looks like the “liberal media” had it right all along.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia