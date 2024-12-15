Dec. 15 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump is good-hearted
“We haven’t seen no Democrats come to my shop (Knockout Barbershop, the Bronx), but Donald Trump did show up; decided to accept my invitation ...,” said owner Javiel Rodriguez.
“President Obama never come to the ‘hood,” and “we’re (disen)franchised, marginalized and pushed aside ...,” said Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, whose 180 Church Donald Trump visited.
President Trump backed “bringing back” the lovely holiday greeting, “Merry Christmas.”
DJT was “the first sitting president” to attend Washington, D.C.’s March for Life Rally.
After St. John’s Episcopal Church was “defaced by graffiti and damaged by fire” by protests the night before, DJT walked to the church (against advisement) and held up a Bible outside of it.
President Trump, expressing sympathy, commuted the prison sentence of former Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich. “He gave my little girls their father back ...,” said Blagojevich.
Long before becoming president, DJT “refurbished (NYC’s) Central Park’s (Wollman) skating rink” for all to enjoy.
DJT compassionately ensured the release of 63-year-old prisoner Alice Johnson (divorced mother of five), jailed for 21-plus years for a nonviolent (telephone-related) drug charge.
DJT has given money to the downtrodden and heroes alike, allowed his private jet to transfer a desperately ill child, stood for Israel when unpopular, stood against dangerous globalism, mingled with and stood for the common person — and much more.
President Trump may not be perfect, but this “blue collar billionaire” is a strong, bold, leader, with a long track record of good-hearted, kind public and private acts.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Make scratch meals
I hear a lot of complaining about inflation and, yes, there are some higher prices. Some grocery prices are up. That is not, however, a true measure of the situation.
I do a lot of the grocery shopping for my wife and me. What I see while checking out is people who have their carts loaded with pre-prepared or processed food. Not only is some of that type of food not healthy to eat, it is expensive because you are paying for the labor to have it prepared for you. You can eat a lot more cheaply by buying the raw ingredients and cooking them for yourself.
I am fortunate that my wife is an excellent cook and baker. Just as an example of how this works, my wife had several of her cousins over for a dinner party. She and I bought a spiral sliced ham. We looked around and found one on sale for about $13.
We had quite a bit left over and my wife and I ate off the leftover ham for several days. When we got down to the bone, we bought a couple of bags of split peas (on sale) and my wife made split pea and ham soup. I am guessing we are out about $1-$2 per meal, and that is after feeding the relatives.
So, don’t be a victim of bad habits. Save money by cooking and eat healthier. If you can’t cook, there are local agencies which will teach you.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Not on Religion page
I am writing this letter in response to John Vornholt’s well-written letter (Tribune, Dec. 1) addressing an atheist writing columns on the Religion page. I write columns regularly for the Religion page, and I agree totally with John. I have no clue why an atheist would be allowed to write for the Religion page. Could that be what you call an oxymoron?
I admit that I am not that keen on the word “religion.” Religion is man’s attempt to find a small ‘g’ god. An atheist totally rejects the existence of God. Janet Marugg referred to God as “a homicidal maniac with a horrible plan for humanity” and you put it on the Religion page? It does make me wonder why she would say something like that about someone she doesn’t believe exists.
This lady is free to write anything she wants, but it should be in another section of the newspaper, not the Religion page. I would like to think, if you took a poll, that most would say the same thing as John and I.
Nick Hasselstrom
Clarkston
Why harsh penalties?
I come from a medical family and talked to Boise doctors.
Doctor shortage is because of the laws Brad Little and the Legislature promote which interfere with care for Idaho women — restricting care doctors can give.
Doctors personally told me Idaho politics is one of the major factors in why doctors do not come to Idaho. Politicians obviously do not care about the doctor’s oath: “By all that I hold highest, I promise my patients competence, integrity, candor, personal commitment to their best interest, compassion, and absolute discretion, and confidentiality within the law.”
One St. Luke’s branch was going to open another facility, but they could not get enough doctors to come to Idaho. Women of all ages are at risk because of a shortage of gynecologists.
What really is the root cause of the problem is the male. He is the one who usually is the sexual aggressor. He did not wear a condom; without his sexual act, there is no unwanted pregnancy.
Politicians put harsh penalties on only women and doctors. Penalties should be on the man. Require him to pay a $10,000 fine to help pay for the care of women during pregnancy, or issue jail time. That should reduce unwanted pregnancies.
The man is not penalized at all. He can create more unwanted pregnancies.
Cherry Woodbury
Meridian