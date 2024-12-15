Dec. 15 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump is good-hearted

“We haven’t seen no Democrats come to my shop (Knockout Barbershop, the Bronx), but Donald Trump did show up; decided to accept my invitation ...,” said owner Javiel Rodriguez.

“President Obama never come to the ‘hood,” and “we’re (disen)franchised, marginalized and pushed aside ...,” said Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, whose 180 Church Donald Trump visited.

President Trump backed “bringing back” the lovely holiday greeting, “Merry Christmas.”

DJT was “the first sitting president” to attend Washington, D.C.’s March for Life Rally.

After St. John’s Episcopal Church was “defaced by graffiti and damaged by fire” by protests the night before, DJT walked to the church (against advisement) and held up a Bible outside of it.

President Trump, expressing sympathy, commuted the prison sentence of former Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich. “He gave my little girls their father back ...,” said Blagojevich.

Long before becoming president, DJT “refurbished (NYC’s) Central Park’s (Wollman) skating rink” for all to enjoy.

DJT compassionately ensured the release of 63-year-old prisoner Alice Johnson (divorced mother of five), jailed for 21-plus years for a nonviolent (telephone-related) drug charge.

DJT has given money to the downtrodden and heroes alike, allowed his private jet to transfer a desperately ill child, stood for Israel when unpopular, stood against dangerous globalism, mingled with and stood for the common person — and much more.

President Trump may not be perfect, but this “blue collar billionaire” is a strong, bold, leader, with a long track record of good-hearted, kind public and private acts.

Thank you, Mr. President.

Ronda Granlund

Clarkston

Make scratch meals

I hear a lot of complaining about inflation and, yes, there are some higher prices. Some grocery prices are up. That is not, however, a true measure of the situation.

I do a lot of the grocery shopping for my wife and me. What I see while checking out is people who have their carts loaded with pre-prepared or processed food. Not only is some of that type of food not healthy to eat, it is expensive because you are paying for the labor to have it prepared for you. You can eat a lot more cheaply by buying the raw ingredients and cooking them for yourself.

I am fortunate that my wife is an excellent cook and baker. Just as an example of how this works, my wife had several of her cousins over for a dinner party. She and I bought a spiral sliced ham. We looked around and found one on sale for about $13.

We had quite a bit left over and my wife and I ate off the leftover ham for several days. When we got down to the bone, we bought a couple of bags of split peas (on sale) and my wife made split pea and ham soup. I am guessing we are out about $1-$2 per meal, and that is after feeding the relatives.