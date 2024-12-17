Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A likely train wreck

Mr. Nick Hasselstrom’s letter in the Nov. 29 Lewiston Tribune praising the silent majority returning Mr. Donald Trump to office reminds me of a quote from H.L. Mencken: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”

I sincerely hope that the next four years lead us into the broad, sunlit uplands of peach and prosperity. But I’m not going to bet on it. A train wreck seems more likely.

Cheers.

George Grenley

Lewiston

A Christmas question

Since Christmas is upon us, maybe it is time to review who the Christ is, Jesus or Donald Trump. We Christians have lost our way in the politics of grievance and hate. How about a rebirth of Jesus?

Jesus says turn the other cheek; Trump says shoot her in the face.

Jesus provided a place for women at the table as disciples and even the first apostle; Trump has been convicted by the preponderance of the evidence of sexual assault and stoked the fears of Christians that a woman can’t be president.

Jesus said love your enemies; Trump has a hit list for his Department of Justice to attack his political enemies.

Jesus gathered the little children to him; Trump plans to tear the American children from their undocumented parents’ arms as he drags 11 million people into concentration camps.

Christians, any chance we can resurrect Jesus and worship him again?