Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A likely train wreck
Mr. Nick Hasselstrom’s letter in the Nov. 29 Lewiston Tribune praising the silent majority returning Mr. Donald Trump to office reminds me of a quote from H.L. Mencken: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”
I sincerely hope that the next four years lead us into the broad, sunlit uplands of peach and prosperity. But I’m not going to bet on it. A train wreck seems more likely.
Cheers.
George Grenley
Lewiston
A Christmas question
Since Christmas is upon us, maybe it is time to review who the Christ is, Jesus or Donald Trump. We Christians have lost our way in the politics of grievance and hate. How about a rebirth of Jesus?
Jesus says turn the other cheek; Trump says shoot her in the face.
Jesus provided a place for women at the table as disciples and even the first apostle; Trump has been convicted by the preponderance of the evidence of sexual assault and stoked the fears of Christians that a woman can’t be president.
Jesus said love your enemies; Trump has a hit list for his Department of Justice to attack his political enemies.
Jesus gathered the little children to him; Trump plans to tear the American children from their undocumented parents’ arms as he drags 11 million people into concentration camps.
Christians, any chance we can resurrect Jesus and worship him again?
Mary Ellen Haley
Sandpoint
U.S. crime families
Governments deceive their subjects; lies and fear-mongering are their modus operandi. Decent people wouldn’t support their plots were truth known. Russia has the KGB, China uses its “social credit” system to track all Chinese every instant and the British use the BBC to indoctrinate citizens.
The U.S. government also has a BBC: the Bush, Biden and Clinton crime families that have wreaked and are wreaking havoc on the once-free USA.
As the sun set on Dec. 1, we learned that Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter, heir apparent of the Biden crime family.
The media used the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop was the result of Russian disinformation as part of the strategy to rig the 2020 election, along with loads of fake ballots brought in at the last moments, manipulation of electronic voting machines, etc.
Biden is effectively pardoning himself, because he knows if Hunter were to testify under oath he would implicate the big guy.
Biden is exacting retribution on Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and others. Vengeance is mine, cries Joe, while Democrats suffer intestinal hemorrhages.
Quick — send EMTs to rescue Brian Rhoades, Jim Roach and Danny Radakovich. Roach claimed to believe Joe all along, even remarking that Biden’s “... truthfulness is quite refreshing.”
If there’s any clearer proof that slimeball politicians are out for themselves and “the people be damned,” let’s hear it.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston