Dec. 18 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote Republican
Hunter Biden has a free pass out of jail and a clean rap sheet. Where will the pardon party be? The Dems could run Hunter in 2028.
Next time, vote Republican for a change.
Don Whitinger
Lewiston
Standard reporting?
This is regarding a local brief in the Dec. 3 issue of the Lewiston Tribune with the headline “Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrested in alleged domestic violence incident.”
My question: Unless he was complicit, which wasn’t suggested, why is the son’s name associated with the alleged sins of the father? I doubt he appreciates it.
Is this standard in straight news reporting? It seems more like something from the National Enquirer.
John Rice
Clarkston