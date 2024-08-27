Sections
OpinionDecember 18, 2024

Dec. 18 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote Republican

Hunter Biden has a free pass out of jail and a clean rap sheet. Where will the pardon party be? The Dems could run Hunter in 2028.

Next time, vote Republican for a change.

Don Whitinger

Lewiston

Standard reporting?

This is regarding a local brief in the Dec. 3 issue of the Lewiston Tribune with the headline “Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrested in alleged domestic violence incident.”

My question: Unless he was complicit, which wasn’t suggested, why is the son’s name associated with the alleged sins of the father? I doubt he appreciates it.

Is this standard in straight news reporting? It seems more like something from the National Enquirer.

John Rice

Clarkston

