Dec. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Fracking in Idaho?
What are the two Texas billionaires going to do to Idaho? They make their billions by fracking. Are they going to be fracking up Idaho, too?
Anti-environmentalists can do us no good. Some Idahoans will get richer, and that is all that matters to them, but we will all lose hundreds of trees and other habitats and, therefore, we lose a healthy atmosphere. Our environment becomes more unbalanced with every development.
I wish they would spend their money on encouraging birth control to reduce our overpopulation of 9 billion humans. That’s 157 people per each square mile of level land on Earth, including uninhabitable areas that amount to almost half of that area. Imagine the residents of New York City living in only one layer. How much land would that take? Imagine a disaster that would level a large city. How would all those skyscraper apartment dwellers manage when they are all on the ground at the same time.
Take a look at where these frackers have operated before, and the condition in which they left it. In what condition did they leave the residents?
Nancy C. Parry
Moscow
Support the pollinators
Our community has a powerful opportunity to support pollinators and conserve our natural resources.
According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. honeybee colonies have decreased from 5.5 million to 2.4 million from 1945 to 2007. The decline can be partially attributed to the development and redevelopment of land without the replacement of native plants essential to pollinators.
The EPA estimates the average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day, about 30% of which is devoted to outdoor uses. More than half of that outdoor water is used for watering lawns and gardens.
Lewiston’s Modie Park, near Eighth Street, brings this topic to the public’s attention with its winding path with pillars that display some of what I am discussing here. Moss-covered yards, planting things that are natural and beneficial for wildlife and reducing excessive water use are all strategies we can take to help our area. By adopting some of these ideas, there’s a high possibility that they’ll save you money over time.
Water rights are a hot topic right now ... . Having running water from a faucet is a great feat, rather than carrying a bucket from a well. This allows us to get comfortable and lacking in the idea that water has a limit.
I believe this will also make the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley more beautiful than it already is. The more pollinators in the area, the better our lives, the better our ecosystem, and we can set an example for other towns.
Wyatt Jackson
Lewiston