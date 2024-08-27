Dec. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Fracking in Idaho?

What are the two Texas billionaires going to do to Idaho? They make their billions by fracking. Are they going to be fracking up Idaho, too?

Anti-environmentalists can do us no good. Some Idahoans will get richer, and that is all that matters to them, but we will all lose hundreds of trees and other habitats and, therefore, we lose a healthy atmosphere. Our environment becomes more unbalanced with every development.

I wish they would spend their money on encouraging birth control to reduce our overpopulation of 9 billion humans. That’s 157 people per each square mile of level land on Earth, including uninhabitable areas that amount to almost half of that area. Imagine the residents of New York City living in only one layer. How much land would that take? Imagine a disaster that would level a large city. How would all those skyscraper apartment dwellers manage when they are all on the ground at the same time.

Take a look at where these frackers have operated before, and the condition in which they left it. In what condition did they leave the residents?

Nancy C. Parry

Moscow

Support the pollinators