Dec. 22 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

The reason for the dry?

It’s too easy to mix the Sunday funnies with the Tribune Opinion section. I offer the Dec. 1 edition and Bob Hassoldt as a prime example.

Windfarms and Washington. Gov. Inslee are drying out eastern Washington, says he. And here I thought eastern Washington always was dry, in the shadow of the Cascades. No, the windmills are drying out the eastern side of the state with their generated wind. Studies prove this and Bob believes these “studies” must apply to dirt everywhere in eastern Washington.

I always thought that eastern Washington was historically dry and that the wind made the blades of the windmills turn and not the other way around. So that’s a good one. I mean, a laugh. (Dennis Prager would approve because the wind always comes from the left, the source of all evil. You know, like a “commie” wind from Seattle or China, if you are facing north.)